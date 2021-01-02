HostColor Announced Dedicated Hosting Services Based On Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs

HostColor.com (HC) has launched new line of Bare-Metal Dedicated Hosting services based on 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The new dedicated servers are available on demand in five major U.S. metropolitan markets – New York, Miami, Chicago, Dallas Kansas City, Los Angeles and Seattle.

This new offering would provide HC customers with a high performance for their business workloads, such as large databases and databases with a high query load. The Intel Xeon Gold and Platinum are available with dedicated servers with single or dual CPUs.

The entry level Dedicated Server based on Intel Xeon Scalable CPU comes with a 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Silver 4210 Scalable Processor, 32 GB RAM (2933MHz DDR4 ECC), 2 x 480 enterprise SSD and 1 TB enterprise HDD for backups. The server comes with /30 IPv4 subnet (5 usable IPv4 addresses) and 10 TB data transfer on 1 Gbps Internet connection.

“The new Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs offer our clients high performance, advanced reliability, and hardware-enhanced security at reasonable cost,” said, Dimitar Avramov, CEO go HostColor.com. The Dedicated Servers based Intel Xeon Scalable processors are available in both single and dual CPU configurations. The HC CEO added that “the servers based on Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs are optimized for demanding mainstream data center, cloud computing, and storage workloads and offer our customers performance and stability for their mission-critical public and private business workloads.”

VMware Private Cloud

The Intel Xeon Gold and Platinum based dedicated servers are also used for the company’s Cloud infrastructure services. All Dedicated Private Cloud and Public Cloud Servers offered by HC are based on the latest generation Intel CPUs.

About HC:

HC has been an IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company operates a South Bend, Indiana based physical IT Colocation center and Virtual Data Center since 2003. Its subsidiary HostColorEurope.com operates Cloud infrastructure and Bare-Metal dedicated Servers in 19 European counties.

About Host Color LLC:

Host Color LLC is a global provider of Cloud services and Web Hosting incorporated in Delaware, U.S.. It powers thousands of business and personal websites in data centers in South Bend, Indiana, U.S., London, UK and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The company provides IT infrastructure services in Europe through HCE ( http://www.hostcoloreurope.com ).

Contact:

Danail. S

Host Color LLC

746 S Arnold St,

South Bend, IN, 46619

574-367-2393

service@hostcolor.com

https://www.hostcolor.com