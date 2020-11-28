Make a difference with 14 year old, Samaira Kumaran

About 821 million people in the world, one in nine, do not have access to enough food. Amongst them, children are the most affected by hunger and nutritional deficiency. The ongoing crisis has further worsened the situation and disrupted regular food cycles, thereby causing a huge rise in global hunger.

In a bid to ‘Make a Difference’ and help the ones in need, Samaira Kumaran, a 14 year old trained dancer, presents a captivating three-part Kathak based performance to help those in the times of difficulty. Supported by BIG FM, the online show which aims to help raise funds for children impacted by the pandemic will be conducted on BookMyShow. All proceedings from the donations and the ticket sales will be donated to the Give India organization for their noble mission – No Child Hungry.

When: Saturday, 5th December, 2020

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

To buy ticket, just click on – https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/make-a-difference-with-samaira-kumaran/ET00300773

You can also donate by clicking on – https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/campaigns/mission-no-child-hungry-by-samaira-kumaran