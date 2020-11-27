Roposo, India’s #1 Short Video App Powers VLCC Femina Miss India 2020

India’s largest short video platform Roposo, owned by Glance announced that it is powering VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 as part of a deep partnership. In addition to being a co-sponsor of the event, Roposo as the exclusive social video partner will play a key role in the audition process.

The VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 event is going entirely online for the first time this year. Application for the event auditions were done exclusively on Roposo. To participate in the pageant, all aspiring participants needed to create a minimum of three videos on the platform. By hosting the audition process on Roposo, Femina Miss India is now going beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities and tapping into the whole of India. More than 2800 participants, including candidates from far flung regions such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, have submitted their application on Roposo. Their videos have been watched more than 350 million times on the platform.

With a six-decade legacy of transforming lives of young talented women who have become icons in the glamour and fashion industry, VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 co-powered by Sephora & Roposo, vows to continue its tradition of creating icons with an aim to extend whole-hearted support to the new generation women who have the potential to lead and represent the country in the future.

Glance and Roposo users will get first access – two hours ahead of other social media channels – to important announcements related to the pageant. Roposo will also run an exclusive contest for selecting one of the contestants or state winners as a Roposo Star.

In addition to the above privileges, Roposo users will have a chance to interact directly with the next Miss India by winning a special talent program hosted on Roposo. To be eligible, users will create engaging content on the platform, and two winners – Roposo King and Roposo Queen – will receive the Platinum Creator status on Roposo and get to interact with the next Miss India.

Speaking about the partnership, Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer of Glance which owns Roposo said “We are excited to join hands with Femina Miss India. Our mission is to be the most trusted talent showcase platform for India and indeed, for the world. Through this partnership with Femina Miss India, Roposo is providing an opportunity to aspirants across India to be part of the biggest beauty pageant in India and earn recognition and rewards in the process.”

Talking about the event, Rohit Gopakumar, COO, Miss India Organization said, “we are excited about our partnership with Roposo. Femina Miss India has been privy to several emotions, lots of glamour, immense talent, and incredible competitive spirit. This platform has changed many deserving lives and opened avenues that may have once seemed far to reach. This time the format of the competition has shifted into the digital space and while it may seem challenging for everyone involved, we are looking forward to a thrilling experience and another young exuberant winner who will hold the capacity to bring the Miss World crown to India, yet again.”

About Roposo

Roposo is India’s #1 video-sharing social networking platform, proudly made in India and owned by Glance. Available in English and 10 Indian regional languages, the app enables users to express themselves and connect with others using short- form video content. Roposo’s powerful video creation and editing tools allow users to share their life, display their hidden talents, and voice their opinion on relevant issues in their native language. Roposo has 100 million users and serves more than 2 billion video views a day. For more information, visit www.roposo.com

About Glance

Glance is the world’s first screen zero platform, enabling consumers to experience the best of the internet on screen zero of their smartphones and other connected devices. Glance’s AI-powered personalization enables consumers to enjoy content, products, and services of their choice, all delivered in an intuitive and visually stunning format. With more than 100 million daily active users, Glance is the largest #MadeInIndia content platform. For more information, visit glance.com.

About Miss India

The most sought-after glamorous beauty pageant in the country that turns dreams into reality. It is a property with a mass appeal as millions worldwide gear up to watch India’s next representative at the global platform. It is the search of the perfect woman with beauty, poise, elegance, and intelligence to represent India at Miss World. It is a platform that has won many accolades for the country on the international arena and the past winners such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dia Mirza, Manushi Chhillar who have made India proud at international circles.