Guftugu by Irfan, the renowned celebrity talk show returns on a new stage

“Guftugu”, the widely acclaimed talk show on RajyaSabha TV that suddenly came to an end this October is again in talks after Rekhta Foundation announced its re-launch through its social media platforms. Curated by the renowned television anchor Syed Irfan, Guftugu was one of the longest running celeb talk show in India running since Aug, 2011. With the announcement, Rekhta Foundation forays into the TV production.

Guftugu, the only uninterrupted celebrity chat show on Indian Television was one of its kind interview program that hosted around 400 noted celebrities from the league of personalities such as Gulzar, Nasiruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Konkana Sen Sharma among others. Syed Mohd Irfan, the anchor of the show, set a new benchmark in the industry with his exclusive interviewing style where the questions revolved around the most humane aspects of the artists` lives that are otherwise shunned behind their glamorous appearances.

Speaking about the announcement, Sanjiv Sarraf, the founder of Rekhta Foundation said, “Rekhta strives to preserve all forms of expressions that have the potential to strengthen the core of our society. Guftugu, through its impactful conversations has inspired a generation of people in the course of 10 years. I am elated to share that very soon Irfan would continue his good efforts through our communication platforms.”

Unlike other celebrity talk shows that are scripted and where questions are pre-decided, Guftugu`s conversations were built at an unhurried pace which emerged as Irfan`s signature style. Many people including noted Bollywood celebrities have revered Guftugu as a film school in itself due to the simplicity and honesty of learning and inspiration imparted on the show. As Guftugu goes off air on Rajya Sabha TV, Rekhta Foundation has stepped forward to let the decade old show go on.

“Rekhta has cultivated a legacy of intellectual audience through its constant efforts in the field of art and culture over the years. Today, there is no better platform than this for programs such as Guftugu. Since the show went off air, many people have messaged me and expressed their love for Guftugu. Their support, and the fact that there is much left to do excites me to return on the show. “, said Irfan, commenting on the occasion.

The show would be run with the same vigour by Rekhta Foundation without any change in the quintessential nature of the program. Rekhta Foundation is yet to announce the date of launch of the show.

About Rekhta Foundation

A not-for-profit, social impact organization, Rekhta Foundation is devoted towards the preservation & promotion of languages and literature of the Indian subcontinent. The Rekhta ecosphere includes Content Repository: (Rekhta.org – Single largest language and literature repository in the world). Preservation: (Rekhta E-Books – Digitizing rare & old Hindustani literature); Education: (aamozish.com – A free e-learning platform for Urdu script); Publishing: (Rekhta Books – A platform to publish established, young and upcoming poets); Promotions: (Rekhta Events – Celebrating the language, literature, art & Culture through Jashn-e-Rekhta, Rang-e-Rekhta, Shaam-e-Rekhta and Raabta). Sufi Repository: (Sufinama.org – A website dedicated to Sufi-bhakti tradition).

The Foundation’s latest endeavour is Hindwi.org which aims to be a Rekhta.org equivalent for Hindi literature