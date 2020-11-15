BIG FM AND WELSPUN INDIA CHALLENGE THE STATUS-QUO AS THEY CULMINATE THE CAMPAIGN ‘CHALO PALTAI’

~ Also joining hands with Madison Media, the campaign led in Kolkata pledged to reverse the pre-existing patriarchal norms of society, garnered over 5mn views across digital and social media platforms ~

BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to frontline initiatives that challenge the social norms to bring about a positive change in the society. In line with its objective of providing entertainment with a purpose, BIG FM partnered with Welspun India, a leading company in home textile and Madison Media, a diversified communications group for the campaign, ‘Chalo Paltai’. With an aim to reverse the age-old rules set by the society, the campaign concluded on a successful note as it challenged the patriarchal conditioning encouraging a role-reversal while also motivating a change in mindset that empowers women.

Launched during the popularly-celebrated and auspicious time of Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata, the initiative encouraged addressed pertinent questions related to patriarchy that persists in the society. Reversing the rules, the initiative witnessed a female priest perform the rituals in one of the pandals set in the city of joy. The pandals also saw female Dakhi performers which have traditionally been male dominated. Driving ahead the wheels of change, as a part of the campaign, the morning prime time male BIG RJs of Kolkata were replaced by female RJs, setting the right example of reversing the roles. The conversation were kickstarted with the launch of BIG Mahalaya, featuring recitals of Mahishasura Mardini, sung by Swagata Laxmi, a female singer, thereby breaking the archaic cultural norm. The campaign drove the key message of equality in an engaging and effective manner among listeners. RJ’s also invited listeners to share their stories of reversing patriarchy, which witnessed a spectacular response.

Commenting on the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head – Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG , BIG FM said, “Durga Puja is one of the most auspicious and revered festivals in India. It is the onset of the festive mood that uplifts the audience’s spirit and brings in a lot of positivity. We, at BIG FM, have always believed in creating thought provoking campaigns that lead to an impactful and effective change in society. Equality and inclusivity are something we firmly stand for and we are glad to have been part of the campaign Chalo Paltai that aimed at smashing patriarchy in an inspiring manner.”

Adding to the same, Ms. Nemisha Ghia, CEO, Domestic Business, Welspun India Limited, said “We at Welspun have always worked towards gender equality, by encouraging women to take up more roles in administrative roles in manufacturing. Thus, through #ChaloPaltai campaign, we wish to unite the efforts and bring about a change by urging individuals to reverse their roles by taking up roles that are usually reserved for the opposite gender.”

Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma, adds, ‘’It is time that we as society look at reversed roles as a new norm. We have received immense love from people through the Chalo Paltai campaign and it speaks volumes about the much-needed change our society is looking forward to. We enjoyed working on the campaign for Welspun in partnership with BIG FM .”

The campaign was further amplified across the brand’s social media platforms and garnered a reach of over 5 million. BIG FM has time and again set an example by spearheading various purpose driven initiatives that influences the audience to bring about a much required positive shift in the mindsets.