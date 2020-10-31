Aaron Crewe Wins Entrepreneur of The Year Award 2020

novi.digital Managing Director and Founder, Aaron Crewe, wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020 at the Sub36 Awards, 22nd October. Read the full release here.

Aaron Crewe, Managing Director and Founder of novi.digital, has been awarded Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 at the prestigious Sub36 Awards.

This year’s ceremony was held virtually on 22nd October and celebrated some of most influential young men and women in business.

Taking place via Zoom, winners across 14 categories were revealed on the night. The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was created for entrepreneurs and business owners aged under 36 who have founded a company and grown to achieve notable and significant milestones.

Aaron has been MD of novi.digital since 2009, founding the company at the age of 22. Further information can be found at aaroncrewe.com.

Novi.digital are a multi-award-winning specialist data-driven and psychology-focused specialist search marketing agency. The agency increases the performance of digital campaigns through the use of data, psychology, automation, machine learning and AI.

A spokesperson for novi.digital said:

“We are very proud of Aaron for this amazing achievement. As the Managing Director for novi.digital, he works tirelessly to ensure that the agency always meets the needs of clients.”

2020 has been a stellar year for Novi and the recent Sub36 award is representative of their achievements.

“As is the case with many businesses, this year has not been without it’s challenges. During March and April our billable revenue dropped by just over 40%. Since then, we have managed to not only restore to previously obtained levels of revenue, but to exceed previous figures to achieve record levels for SEO and PPC billables, securing 18 new client contracts since April”, Aaron explains.

“It is our training offering, combined with our proprietary software in the form of Captivise.com that has allowed us to work with our clients to achieve significant growth.” This growth has enabled Novi to be shortlisted for several industry awards this year, including the Drum Search Awards, the Northern Marketing Awards, The DADI Awards and The European Search Awards, in addition to the recent Sub36 win.

The team at Novi explained “The Sub36 Awards win is testament to efforts not only by our Managing Director, but for every member of the Novi teams who have helped clients to pivot to reposition in to areas of growth.”

Aaron credits the award win to a unique approach, proclaiming “From the outset, we have built Novi for long-term sustainability. Unlike other agencies who have had to make redundancies, we have made two further hires and continue to recruit and expand our already brilliant team.”

The Sub36 Awards are organised by Lancashire Business View – the magazine for commerce, industry and regeneration who have been connecting the county since 2005. Headline sponsor of the awards is Positive Pennine, the mentoring partner is Northern Mentoring Programme and the funding partner is Rosebud. The awards are also sponsored by Bigtank Video Productions, Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub, PDS Engineering, Sales Geek, True Bearing Financial Planners and Two Zero.

Richard Slater, publisher of Lancashire Business View, said:

“Sub36 started life as a feature in the magazine and we had so many fantastic stories that it became obvious we needed to honour them properly.”

“Sub36 has grown to a programme of quarterly networking events and awards programme to celebrate the best of the best which has proved very popular. Not only do winners get a trophy to display proudly, but they also get access to our bespoke mentoring programme.”

Following the event, Aaron will be encouraged to continue with his impressive trajectory with a specialist package of support. He will benefit from one-to-one mentoring provided by the Northern Mentoring Programme and have access to growth funding from Rosebud and sales support through Sales Geek.

Media Contact:

Ethan Giles

novi.digital

01524-566-736

ethan@novi.digital

https://novi.digital