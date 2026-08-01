boAt Launches ₹6,499 Sailor Nav 4G Smartwatch with Google Maps Tracking, Enters Kids’ Tech Segment

Led by the Sailor Nav smartwatch, the Kid Series is designed to help parents stay connected with children

Sailor Nav smartwatch comes with real-time Google Maps tracking, features a 1.4-inch HD display, SOS alerts and audio chat for connected, everyday safety

Priced at ₹6,499, the Sailor Nav smartwatch is available in two colors: Fairy Pink and Sky Blue

boAt, India’s No. 1 audio and wearables brand, today announced its entry into the kids’ lifestyle technology category with the launch of its new Kid Series, led by Sailor Nav, a connected smartwatch designed to help parents stay connected with their children through intelligent location tracking, communication and safety features. The new portfolio also includes Sailor Play, kid-friendly wireless headphones designed for safer listening and all-day comfort, marking another step in boAt’s expansion beyond personal audio into purpose-driven lifestyle technology.

The launch comes as modern parenting continues to evolve alongside technology. From online learning and entertainment to staying connected on the go, digital devices have become an integral part of children’s everyday lives. As a result, parents are increasingly seeking age-appropriate technology that prioritises safety, comfort and ease of use while encouraging children’s growing independence.

Created with the everyday needs of modern families in mind, the Kid Series is centred around Sailor Nav, a connected smartwatch that combines real-time location tracking, communication and safety features to help parents stay connected as children become more independent. Complementing the smartwatch is Sailor Play, wireless headphones designed around safe listening and lasting comfort for music, stories, learning and everyday entertainment.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, boAt, said, “Technology has become an increasingly natural part of childhood, shaping how children learn, play and stay connected. At the same time, parents are looking for products that are designed specifically for younger users balancing safety, comfort and meaningful connectivity. With the Kid Series, we’ve created technology that supports children’s curiosity and growing independence while giving parents greater confidence and peace of mind. It reflects our commitment to building products that seamlessly fit into the everyday lives of modern families.”

Sailor Nav: Connected smartwatch built for kids

The Sailor Nav, a connected kids’ smartwatch, leads the new range. Priced at ₹6,499, the device comes with real-time Google Maps tracking, through which parents can check their child’s live location at any time, whether they are at school, in the park or on their way home, providing continuous visibility as children move through their day. Advanced geo-fencing with 5-point satellite positioning allows families to define safe zones around frequently visited places and receive instant alerts whenever a child enters or leaves those locations, adding a layer of situational awareness without requiring children to carry a smartphone.

To keep communication simple and reliable, Sailor Nav supports 2-way video and voice calling over a built-in 4G SIM, enabling parents and children to connect via crystal-clear calls directly from the watch, whether to check in, share an update or simply say hello. A 1.4-inch HD display ensures that video calls, messages and navigation prompts are easy to see and interact with, while the sturdy build and durable design are engineered for everyday childhood use, from playground sessions to school commutes.

Sailor Nav also features Audio Chat, allowing kids to exchange quick voice messages with other Sailor Nav users, alongside an efficient processor and long-lasting battery that deliver smooth performance and dependable uptime throughout the day. For critical moments, a dedicated SOS feature and a suite of practical utility functions help children reach out quickly when they need assistance, giving parents added peace of mind when kids are exploring more independently.

Sailor Play: Kid-safe wireless audio for everyday learning and entertainment

Complementing the smartwatch is Sailor Play, a pair of kid-friendly wireless headphones priced at ₹1,499. Sailor Play offers safe and sound listening with an 85 dB volume limit, ensuring audio levels remain within a kid-safe range while still delivering clear and enjoyable sound across music, learning apps and videos. Under the hood, 40mm dynamic drivers tuned for kids deliver the boAt Signature Sound, producing crystal-clear audio that keeps content engaging without compromising on listening safety.

To support longer listening sessions, the headphones feature soft and plush earcups that provide a gentle, snug fit, combined with an adjustable headband and adaptable earcups designed to accommodate growing children comfortably over time. Despite their lightweight design, Sailor Play headphones are come with a durable construction that stands up to everyday use at home, in school or during travel, aligning with kids’ active lifestyles.

With up to 60 hours of playtime, Sailor Play is designed to cover multiple days of learning and entertainment on a single charge, reducing dependency on frequent charging. For connectivity, the headphones support seamless Bluetooth wireless pairing with smartphones, tablets, laptops and other devices, delivering smooth and stable audio streaming for everyday use. Integrated multifunction controls and a built-in microphone allow kids to play or pause music, adjust volume, change tracks and attend calls directly from the headset, making it easier to stay connected without reaching for a device each time.

Price and availability

boAt Sailor Nav is priced at INR 6,499 and is available in Fairy Pink and Sky Blue, while boAt Sailor Play is priced at INR 1,499 and comes in Bubblegum Pink, Shark Blue and Coral Blue. Both products will be available through boAt’s official online channels and leading e-commerce platforms.

The Kid Series marks another milestone in boAt’s expansion across the consumer lifestyle technology spectrum, building on its established leadership in personal audio and wearables to address emerging needs within modern Indian families.