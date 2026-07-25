Janata Darshan: Yogi asks authorities to heighten action versus land mafia

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed the Uttar Pradesh federal government’s zero-tolerance policy towards criminal activity and prohibited land profession, directing authorities to magnify action versus the land mafia and guarantee stringent legal procedures versus transgressors. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="During two visits to Gorakhpur within a span of 12 days, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced and inaugurated development projects worth approximately ₹1,753 crore. (FILE PHOTO)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/24/400x225/During-two-visits-to-Gorakhpur-within-a-span-of-12_1784920662037.jpg"alt ="During two visits to Gorakhpur within a span of 12 days, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced and inaugurated development projects worth approximately ₹1,753 crore. (FILE PHOTO)"title ="During two visits to Gorakhpur within a span of 12 days, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced and inaugurated development projects worth approximately ₹1,753 crore. (FILE PHOTO)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Throughout 2 check outs to Gorakhpur within a period of 12 days, primary minister Yogi Adityanath revealed and inaugurated advancement jobs worth around 1,753 crore. (FILE PHOTO)

Throughout a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple, he likewise advised authorities to supply time-bound justice to people and guaranteed almost 150 plaintiffs that their complaints would be redressed immediately and relatively.

Examining applications sent throughout the general public hearing, the primary minister guaranteed individuals, “Don’t stress, reliable action will be handled every issue.” He advised senior administrative and authorities present at the Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhavan to solve public complaints without unneeded hold-up.

On applications looking for monetary help for medical treatment, he directed authorities to accelerate the preparation of health center quotes, specifying that federal government funds would be launched right away after the price quotes were gotten.

Throughout 2 sees to Gorakhpur within a period of 12 days, the chief minister revealed and inaugurated advancement tasks worth roughly 1,753 crore.

On July 23, he inaugurated the city’s very first six-lane flyover, substantially relieving traffic motion on the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Varanasi passage. He likewise introduced a number of facilities jobs worth 995 crore. His evaluation of the Godhiya Nala Project is anticipated to speed up work focused on resolving waterlogging in 17 wards under the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation.

He likewise inaugurated tasks concentrated on ladies’s education and empowerment, consisting of a 500-bed Mukhyamantri Shramjeevi Mahila Chhatravas and a Centre of Excellence at the Government Women’s Polytechnic.

Previously, on July 11, he inaugurated numerous crucial advancement tasks, consisting of the 11.6-km Bhatat– Bans Asthan four-lane roadway. Built at an expense of around 689 crore, the task is anticipated to supply faster and smoother connection to the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath State Ayush University while enhancing access to the Pipraich location.