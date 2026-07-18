India-Japan bullet train ties cracking? MEA says no

India has dismissed reports of differences with Japan regarding the high-speed rail project. Bilateral discussions on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor are progressing smoothly and remain aligned. India will deploy an indigenous train initially, as Japanese E10 trains arrive later. Construction work has progressed rapidly, with the first section opening in 2027. Signalling equipment has been ordered and is in line with international specifications.

India on Friday rejected suggestions of differences with Japan over the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project after a former Japanese minister accused Indian officials of delaying the flagship bullet train venture, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserting that bilateral discussions remain on track.

Responding to reports based on remarks by former Japanese Justice Minister Hideki Makihara, the MEA said, “We have seen the post that has been referred to. It is an individual opinion and at considerable variance with facts.”

“India Japan discussions on Mumbai Amdavad high speed train are in fact progressing well. Japan will provide E10 series trains, but only in early 2030s. The train in question is still under development. Meanwhile, construction work has rapidly progressed. First section will be opened in 2027 itself. Therefore, both sides agreed to start the operations with Indian high speed train,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Also read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project 80% complete, first section to open in 2027: Ashwini Vaishnaw



The ministry said India and Japan continue to work closely on the project, adding that “India Japan discussions on Mumbai Amdavad high speed train are in fact progressing well.”

Ex-Japanese minister alleges delays

The MEA’s clarification came days after Makihara, in a post on X responding to an opinion article by Japanese railway engineer Isao Tsujimura, alleged that delays in India’s first bullet train project were “entirely on the Indian side”.

“The Shinkansen project in India is something I was involved with myself, but what stood out in international meetings and negotiations was the sheer recklessness of the Indian side, repeated over and over,” Makihara wrote.

He further claimed that Indian officials “don’t keep promises” and accused them of pursuing “self-interest” during negotiations. “For the honour of all the Japanese folks who poured their hearts into this, I have to say it: I feel 100% that the reason this hasn’t moved forward is entirely on the Indian side,” he said.

Makihara’s remarks followed an opinion piece by Tsujimura, who argued that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project had diverged from the original Japanese Shinkansen model and alleged that Indian officials privately knew the initial 2023 operational target was unrealistic.

Also read: India’s much-delayed bullet train project picks up speed



India says project execution on track

Rejecting suggestions of a setback in bilateral cooperation, the MEA said Japan would supply the next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains only in the early 2030s as “The train in question is still under development.”

It added that construction on the corridor has progressed rapidly and that “First section will be opened in 2027 itself. Therefore, both sides agreed to start the operations with Indian high speed train.”

The ministry also dismissed claims regarding signalling systems, saying “The signalling equipment has been ordered accordingly and is in line with international specifications. No Japanese offer was received in this context.”

It added that “The project execution is in line with the common goal of starting the high speed train project at the earliest.”

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, India’s first bullet train project, spans 508 kilometres between Mumbai and Ahmedabad using Japanese Shinkansen technology and is being built with financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The first operational stretch is slated to begin phased passenger services in 2027, while Japan’s E10 trainsets are expected to be introduced in the early 2030s after their development is completed.