Vidya Balan reveals the one diet which helped her decrease exercise without working out. Gastroenterologist Dr Pal decodes her regimen: ‘Obesity has links to…’

Vidya Balan’s fitness journey highlights personalized diets and gut health importance. An anti-inflammatory diet reduces bodily inflammation by limiting processed foods. It emphasizes nutrient-rich alternatives like fatty fish, nuts, and seeds. Whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables are also key components. Overall diet quality, exercise, and lifestyle choices support long-term health.

The perfect diet is not one which is in vogue or promoted by celebs. It is one which is curated as per your idiosyncrasies such as health issues and cultural preferences. In an old interview, Vidya Balan spoke of the diet which ultimately worked for her – it was one which focused on removing inflammation from her system. Gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam recently reacted to her journey to fitness.

In the interview, the Dirty Picture star said she was put on a diet that eliminated foods that were not suiting her. “I was a vegetarian all my life, I did not know palak and doodhi didn’t suit me,” she explained.

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Dr Pal stated that obesity has an intimate connection with a dysfunctional gut. Having bad gut health makes it difficult to digest even ‘good’ food like spinach. With such people, dieticians have to maintain a food diary, remove triggering foods such as milk, cheese, fish etc which can upset their gut.

Dr Pal also reacted to Vidya Balan saying that she didn’t work out that year and said that simply relying on diet does not lead to weight loss. 20% of the weight loss journey is exercise.

What Is The Anti Inflammatory Diet?



Anti-inflammatory diets have gained popularity because of their potential to support overall health and lower the risk of chronic diseases. Rather than being a strict eating plan, this approach focuses on choosing foods that help reduce long-term inflammation in the body while limiting those that may contribute to it.

According to an article published on the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, an anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes cutting back on foods that are known to promote inflammation. These include red meat, processed meats such as sausages and bacon, bread and pasta made from refined white flour, and sugary foods and beverages. Cookies, candies, chocolate chips, cakes, pastries, and soft drinks are among the items that should be consumed sparingly, as diets high in refined carbohydrates and added sugars have been linked to increased inflammation and a greater risk of chronic illnesses.

Instead of these foods, the diet encourages eating nutrient-rich alternatives that provide vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants. Fatty fish are one of the key components because they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been widely studied for their anti-inflammatory properties. Fish such as tuna, sardines, and herring are recommended as regular additions to meals. Other good choices include nuts and seeds, which contain healthy fats, fiber, and plant compounds that support heart and brain health.

An anti-inflammatory eating pattern also typically includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, olive oil, and herbs and spices. These foods are naturally rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals that help protect cells from damage caused by oxidative stress. Consuming a wide variety of colorful plant foods ensures the body receives a broad range of beneficial nutrients.

It is important to note that no single food can eliminate inflammation on its own. Instead, the overall quality of a person’s diet, combined with regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and avoiding smoking, plays a significant role in maintaining a healthy inflammatory response. By consistently choosing wholesome, minimally processed foods and reducing the intake of highly processed, sugary, and refined products, people can support better long-term health and potentially reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain inflammatory disorders.