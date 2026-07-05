Pharma exporters raise warning over JNCH custom-mades hold-ups at Nhava Sheva Port

Acknowledging the time-sensitive nature of pharmaceutical deliveries, Pharmexcil has actually likewise looked for information of difficulties in dealing with temperature-controlled consignments.

Pharmaceutical exporters and importers are coming to grips with hold-ups and procedural traffic jams in custom-mades clearances at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House(JNCH)Nhava Sheva Port, India’s biggest container port in Mumbai.

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil)of India set to use up the concerns with customizeds authorities on July 7, 2026.

The Council, an arm of the Union Ministry of Commerce, has actually gotten representations from numerous exporters highlighting problems in customizeds clearance at JNCH. To deal with these issues, a top-level group of Pharmexcil will satisfy the Commissioner, JNCH on July 7, 2026.

Series of concerns

The Council has actually welcomed feedback on a variety of problems, consisting of hold-ups in evaluation and clearance of consignments, extreme assessments and duplicated assessments, baseless inquiries, and documentation-related obstacles including category, appraisal and shipping costs.

Exporters have actually likewise been asked to report hold-ups in factory packing authorizations and issuance of the Let Export Order (LEO), in addition to concerns associating with changes, task downside claims, IGST refunds and other export reward plans.

Acknowledging the time-sensitive nature of pharmaceutical deliveries, Pharmexcil has actually likewise looked for information of obstacles in managing temperature-controlled consignments.

Released on July 5, 2026