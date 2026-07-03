K’taka to oppose Tata Power’s circulation entry

Run-through Karnataka federal government has actually advised electrical energy notify the regulator of the federal government’s non-concurrence. supply business to challenge Tata Power’s entry into the state’s power circulation organization. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar specified the federal government opposes economic sector participation in circulation, blaming the previous BJP program for policy modifications. Tata Power has actually requested 5 licences, leaving out Bengaluru, and Escoms willnotify the regulator of the federal government’s non-concurrence. Listen to this post in summed up format

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Bengaluru: The state federal government has actually directed all electrical power supply business(Escoms)to submit objections before the power sector regulator, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC)opposing the entry of Tata Power into the electrical power circulation service in the state.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, rundown the media on the Cabinet choices, stated the federal government was opposed to economic sector involvement in the circulation organization. Tata Power has actually currently gotten licences with the KERC, and escoms will now submit their objections opposing a license to the Tatas.

He blamed the BJP for altering the policy helping with economic sector involvement. “I would have communicated our stand if they had actually pertained to me, however they have actually submitted (for licnese) before the KERC,” the CM stated.

The KERC is anticipated to use up the Tata Power application for hearing in a day or 2, and the Escoms will communicate that the federal government has not “concurred” with the demand.

Tata Power, which currently manages circulation in Mumbai, Delhi, Odisha and Rajasthan, has actually looked for 5 licenses in Karnataka.

Each licence covers a minimum of 3 districts. The business, which prepares to deal with power circulation in practically half of Karnataka, nevertheless, has actually not consisted of Bengaluru, the biggest load centre in the state, in its ask for licence. The business has actually been handling circulations either through subsidiaries or through public personal collaboration (PPP) basis.

Shivakumar, attending to the power sector staff members after getting felicitation from their associations on Monday, stated he was dissatisfied with the workers’ unions that they did not oppose sufficient or raise their voice when the NDA program presented the law in 2003.

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