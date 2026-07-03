The current episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza Season 2 saw yet another heated exchange including star Ram Kapoor. This time with previous host of the truth program – Kangana Ranaut, who had actually made an unique look on it, which is now being hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Understood for her no-nonsense technique, Kangana challenged the entrant over his conduct in your house, resulting in a tense spoken face-off that has actually rapidly gotten audiences’ attention.

Kangana Ranaut knocks Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza 2: “Why did you come here? To reveal your stupidity?”

Resolving Ram Kapoor, Kangana questioned his mindset towards the competitors and did not keep back in revealing her dissatisfaction. She stated, “Ramji, you shouldn’t have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?”

Reacting to Kangana’s remarks, Ram Kapoor kept his position and responded, “When the time comes, I will own my truth as well as, or better than, anybody here.” Kangana was doubtful by his description and recommended him versus validating his actions. She said, “Don’t defend yourself if you want to improve.”

The conflict follows Ram Kapoor had actually previously locked horns with host of the program Farah Khan. Throughout their interaction, Farah explained that regardless of playing lead functions throughout his acting profession, Ram had actually faded into the background inside the Lock Upp home.

She had actually informed him, “I want to ask you, in every show you do, you’re playing the lead. But after coming here, you have become a background actor.” When Ram tried to disrupt by raising his hand, Farah continued, “From what I can see, I don’t want this Ram. It is not funny.” Ram, nevertheless, waited his behaviour and stated, “For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this.” Farah even more said, “What you are doing, this lecturing, you’re not like that at all.” Declining to pull back, Ram reacted, “Toh nikaal do. I am not going to change. I am the way I am.” Ending the exchange with a sharp observation, Farah stated, “Those people who don’t change become dinosaurs.” To this, Ram responded, “I will become a dinosaur.”

With Kangana too now echoing issues about Ram Kapoor’s method to the video game, his journey inside Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza Season 2 seems under increasing analysis. Whether the star takes the criticism on board or continues to wait his approaches stays to be seen in the episodes ahead.

Check out: Kangana Ranaut makes unique resurgence to Lock Upp 2 after hosting season 1

Tags: Farah Khan, Features, Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp, Lock Upp 2, Lock Upp Season 2, Netflix, Netflix India, OTT, OTT Platform, Ram Kapoor, Reality Series, Reality Show, Sach Ya Saza

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