Almighty Motion Picture has actually released an official explanation repeating its unique hallmark ownership of the name ‘Meena Kumari’ for all cinematic and audio-visual functions, following the conclusion of the movie script for its upcoming function of the very same title. The studio specified that any function movie, web series, tv production, documentary, or other audio-visual task utilizing the name without its permission is unapproved and will welcome legal action.

Almighty Motion Picture declares unique hallmark rights to ‘Meena Kumari’

The explanation follows the studio’s current releases, the supernatural thriller Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery and the biographical drama Made in India: A Titan Story. The studio stated it has actually currently released public notifications throughout trade publications, publications, and nationwide media to develop its legal position and secure its hallmark.

The movie script for Meena Kumari biopic is the outcome of almost 4 years of research study, composing, and advancement, and has actually now been formally locked, with the studio approaching production in the coming months.

Prabhleen Sandhu, Co-Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, stated, “The Indian movie market is one innovative household, and this information is being provided just to make sure total openness and prevent any unneeded confusion in the future. Safeguarding our hallmark and the years of work behind this job is not simply a legal duty, it is our dedication to protecting the innovative stability of the task. The movie script is now formally locked, and after the frustrating love got for Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery and Made in India: A Titan Story, we are thrilled to move into production in the coming months.”

Almighty Motion Picture is anticipated to reveal the director and cast for Meena Kumari biopic in the coming months.

Check Out: Siddharth P. Malhotra on Kiara Advani’s casting rumours for Meena Kumari biopic, “Till it’s not locked …”

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