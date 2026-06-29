iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 screen specs leak

A new rumor from Digital Chat Station on Weibo today brings us details about the early 2027 iPhone lineup. As you may already know, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra this September.

Then, in spring 2027, perhaps in April, the company is rumored to unveil the iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2. According to DCS, the iPhone 18 will have a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen with “1.5K” resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, the iPhone 18e will have a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED screen with “1.5K” resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, and the iPhone Air 2 will have a 6.55-inch LTPO OLED panel with “1.5K” resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 17e

Compared to the iPhone 17e, the iPhone 18e’s display is 0.02″ larger, and compared to the original iPhone Air, the iPhone Air 2’s panel is 0.05″ bigger. The iPhone 18 has kept the exact size of the iPhone 17. The refresh rate for each model has remained unchanged from the previous generation, so if you were hoping that the iPhone 18e would be the first “e” series device to get a 120Hz refresh rate, we’re sorry.

Apple iPhone 17e

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Apple iPhone 17 Air

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Apple iPhone 17

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Source (in Chinese)