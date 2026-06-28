School assembly news headlines for June 29: Top national, international, business, sports update and thought of the day

In today’s school assembly, students will catch up on the biggest national, international, and sports news shaping India and the world. These updates are designed to keep everyone informed about important developments, from government decisions and global affairs to major sporting achievements. Staying aware of current events helps students build knowledge, think critically, and better understand the world around them.

School assembly news headlines for June 29: National news

From Garba to Moutya, Samosas to Chutney: PM Modi hails ‘Creole Spirit’ and maritime bond with India in historic Seychelles address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the parliament of Seychelles. In his remarks, he underlined the importance of stability and security in the region, highlighting how the Indian Ocean acts as a bridge bringing the two maritime partners closer.

Vice President Radhakrishnan urges collective action to build drug-free India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday called for a united fight against substance abuse, urging educational institutions, families, healthcare professionals and law enforcement agencies to work together to build a drug-free India.

Heavy rain affects normal life in north Bengal, IMD warns of more downpour

The IMD on Sunday issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall till Monday at one or two places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, where normal life has been affected in some parts due to incessant downpour.

Flood toll rises to three as another body found in Arunachal Pradesh, IMD warns of heavy rain

The toll in the rain-triggered flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor rose to three on Sunday after the body of a man was found in adjoining Papum Pare district, as search and rescue operations continued, officials said.

School assembly news headlines for June 29: International news

11 killed after civilian aircraft crashes in eastern France

A civilian aircraft crashed near the eastern French town of Tomblaine on Sunday, killing 11 people, local authorities said, in one of the country’s deadliest aviation accidents this year.

India, Seychelles unveil 19 outcomes spanning defence, digital payments, space, health

India and Seychelles on Sunday unveiled 19 outcomes following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Patrick Herminie, expanding cooperation in areas ranging from defence and maritime security to digital payments, space, healthcare, agriculture and education.

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura kills 14, probe underway

A Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura, killing 14 people, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state news agency. However, the reason for the crash is still unknown and authorities are investigating the incident.

School assembly news headlines for June 29: Sports news

Jannik Sinner begins Wimbledon defence, Aryna Sabalenka seeks first major title of 2026

Wimbledon begins on Monday, with defending champion Jannik Sinner chasing a fifth Grand Slam title and women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka chasing her first major of the year.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo equals second-highest World Cup appearances as Portugal reach Round of 32

Cristiano Ronaldo matched another FIFA World Cup milestone despite Portugal being held to a goalless draw by Colombia in their final Group K fixture on Saturday (Local Time), with the result sending both sides through to the Round of 32.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will handle attention well, fame and flash don’t affect him: Kumar Sangakkara

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not the one to get affected by “fame and flash” as the 15-year-old will be able to handle the attention of playing top flight cricket with aplomb, says Rajasthan Royals’ head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

School assembly news headlines for June 29: Business news

Volkswagen key shareholder pitches producing Chinese car models in Germany

Volkswagen could secure jobs in Germany if it produced auto models there that it currently develops in China, the premier of the German state of Lower Saxony, a major shareholder, was quoted as saying.

China industrial profits stay resilient as economy leans on factories, exports

China’s industrial profits grew more slowly though still at a double-digit pace in May, highlighting a widening divide in an economy leaning ‌on factory output ⁠and ⁠overseas shipments to counter soft domestic demand.

School assembly news headlines for June 29: Thought of the Day

“Hard work always leads to success.” — Unknown