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Honor Magic V6 wins 2 GLOMO Asia Awards, vivo X Fold6 snatches one too

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Leslie Atkins
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Mobile World Congress Shanghai is happening from June 24 to June 26 this year, and the winners of the GLOMO Awards Asia have actually been revealed today.

The Honor Magic V6 has actually won 2 of them – Best Smartphone and Disruptive Device Innovation. The vivo X Fold6 has actually won the very best In Show – Product award.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" alt ="Honor Magic V6" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/glomo-asia-awards/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg">
Honor Magic V6

The GLOMO Awards Asia are releasing this year as a development of the previous Asia Mobile Awards, constructing on their almost 20 years of success.

The Honor Magic V6 was released in March, while the vivo X Fold6 is getting main today. Both are collapsible smart devices of the book-style range. If you wish to discover more about the Honor Magic V6, have a look at our thorough evaluation here. Do likewise remain tuned for our vivo X Fold6 evaluation.

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