Padma Awards 2026: Alka Yagnik honoured with distinguished Padma Bhushan, fans stress over her health, watch

Veteran playback vocalist Alka Yagnik was amongst the recognized characters honoured with the Padma Bhushan at the Padma Awards 2026 event kept in New Delhi on June 23. The award existed by President Droupadi Murmu in acknowledgment of her amazing contribution to Indian music and years of extraordinary playback singing.

While the event marked a happy turning point in her remarkable profession, a video from the event has actually ended up being the topic of prevalent conversation online. The clip revealed Alka appearing physically frail as she made her method towards the phase, with a female volunteer helping her throughout the walk.

Associated Story: Padma Awards 2026: Satish Shah, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R. Madhavan amongst movie characters honoured; watch

Viral Ceremony Footage Leaves Social Media Emotional

The video rapidly spread out throughout social networks platforms, triggering fans to reveal issue over the vocalist’s wellness. As she continued down the aisle, Alka was seen getting assistance from a volunteer.

Throughout the event, she likewise approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and touched his feet before continuing to get the Padma Bhushan from President Murmu.

Famous playback vocalist Alka Yagnik was consulted the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu. The honor comes amidst reports that the well known vocalist is fighting hearing loss, a poignant obstacle for among India’s the majority of precious voices. pic.twitter.com/QiBtvLszXo

— The Eagle Eye(@Theeye_eagle) June 23, 2026

< div dir="ltr" lang="en"> She is Alka Yagnik ❤ -One of India’s most popular playback vocalists -Has sung countless tunes in Hindi and a number of other Indian languages -Winner of several Filmfare Awards and among the specifying voices of Bollywood for over 3 years -Honoured with the Padma Bhushan … pic.twitter.com/b1YlVlZw8k

— Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) June 23, 2026

Lots of audiences were surprised by her evident problem in strolling, with a number of users explaining the video footage as heartbreaking.

Health Challenges Continue After Rare Hearing Disorder Diagnosis

For those not familiar with her current health battles, Alka Yagnik exposed in 2024 that she had actually been detected with sensorineural hearing loss. The condition substantially affected her expert life and caused her stepping far from public looks and musical tasks.

The hearing condition has actually likewise avoided her from continuing her singing profession in the method she when did, keeping her mainly far from the spotlight over the previous 2 years.

Fans Flood Social Media With Recovery Wishes

Following the viral blood circulation of the event video, social networks users shared messages of assistance and issue. One user revealed unhappiness at seeing the well known vocalist in such a weakened state.

It is really heartbreaking to see Alka Yagnik in this condition. she has actually been among my perpetuity preferred vocalists.

Back thens of sd card, I had a 2GB card devoted completely to her tunes. I practically understand every among her tracks by heart. https://t.co/n6YW5AbSFP

— Abhishek (@abhisheksnandan)June 23, 2026

Another indicated the viral infection connected to her unusual hearing condition, while others stated they were sad seeing among India’s the majority of cherished voices have a hard time physically. Throughout platforms, fans joined in wanting the vocalist a rapid healing as she continues treatment for her hearing-related condition.

Highest Infinite Of The Infinite Prayers for Legendary and GOATED ALKA YAGNIK ❣ ♾ ✨ Ma’am. And, Hugest Of The Huge Congratulations to Ma’am. I wish her wellness which the God assist her recover and bless her permanently. https://t.co/yJhkuviEsb

— KRITARTH YADAV (@kritarthy486) June 23, 2026

God bless Alka Yagnik ji, wanting her the very best and

rapid recovery ❤ — Sam(मोदी भक्त)(@Taxitaxi2436)June 23, 2026

< blockquote data-dnt ="true" data-theme ="dark"> < p dir ="ltr"lang ="en"> Hey @grok what’s incorrect with Alka Yagnik? pic.twitter.com/JTcc9rTGxv

— Wren (@wrendom) June 23, 2026

Why Has Alka Yagnik Been Missing From New Projects?

In a previous interview, Alka Yagnik resolved her lack from the music market. She discussed that although authors still connect to her with chances, she has actually been not able to accept brand-new tasks due to her health difficulties.

When she initially revealed her condition in 2024, she associated it to an unexpected viral attack.

Sharing her psychological journey, she composed, “As I try to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers.”

Need To Read: Singer Alka Yagnik identified with ‘unusual sensory hearing loss’! Know more about the condition

A Legacy That Defined Generations of Hindi Film Music

Alka Yagnik stays among the most prominent female playback vocalists in Indian movie theater. Controling the 1990s and early 2000s with many chartbusters, she developed a tradition that continues to resonate with music enthusiasts throughout generations.

Her accomplishments consist of 7 Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and 2 National Awards, sealing her location amongst India’s most popular musical voices.