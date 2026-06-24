Before somebody cheers India’s political stability by comparing it with Westminster’s revolving-door politics, let us direct our real adoration to one figure: Larry the Cat. Set up in the age of David Cameron in 2011 as 10 Downing Street’s primary mouser – a feline that’s competent at capturing and searching mice or other little rodent, similar to a political celebration’s primary whip – Larry has actually supervised 6 PMs, many cabinet reshuffles, and more management crises than tins of sardines that he would have rather had.

‘For males might come and guys might go,/ But I go on for ever,’ might have been composed by another human – Alfred Tennyson – however it’s Larry who lives it. Britain’s high prime ministerial turnover, obviously, represents its decrease, no matter what bursts by Harry Kane at the World Cup may recommend. To be reasonable to Brit PMs, Larry’s the only citizen of the No. 10 den who does not require a required. For all their efforts at playing leading feline, Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer were all simply caretakers of a home, not owners. This is something that custodians in other houses – whether inhabited by presidents, PMs, CEOs or headmasters – need to likewise bear in mind. 10 Downing’s real sovereign is a tabby with a long-term agreement. Just like that other one they have in Buckingham Palace, however without Larry’s grace.