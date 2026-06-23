Celebratory shooting at Fatehpur wedding event leaves one dead, 4 hurt

A wedding event in Fatehpur district turned awful late on Sunday night when a supposed celebratory gunshot eliminated a 50-year-old guy and hurt 4 others after a youth apparently tried to contend a drone video camera flying above the place, cops stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Representational image (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/22/400x225/Representational-image--Sourced-_1782150610890.jpg"alt ="Representational image (Sourced)"title ="Representational image (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Representational image (Sourced)

The occurrence happened in Ahiran Dera hamlet of Lamheta town under the Ghazipur police headquarters location while wedding event routines were underway. According to cops, Sumit Tiwari, a local of a neighbouring town who had actually concerned participate in the event, presumably pointed a certified single-barrel weapon at a drone hovering over the location.

“Initial examination exposed that the youth was attempting to target a drone with his weapon. When some observers stepped in and stopped him, he tried to reduce the weapon. The weapon went off mistakenly while he was positioning it on the ground, activating the event,” SP Abhimanyu Manglik stated.

The shot struck 5 individuals present at the place. Dheeraj Nishad, 50, a homeowner of Augasi town in Banda district, suffered crucial injuries and was stated dead at a federal government medical facility.

The 4 hurt, recognized as Kamta Raidas, Haripal, Rahul and Jagatpal, were described LLR Hospital in Kanpur for treatment. Authorities stated all 4 remain in steady condition and out of risk.

Senior law enforcement officer, consisting of SP Abhimanyu Manglik, reached the area after getting details about the event. Cops stated the departed guy’s household had actually been notified and an FIR had actually been signed up.

The event occurred throughout the wedding event of Priyanka, niece of a regional homeowner, and Jitendra Singh, whose wedding event procession had actually gotten here from Devan Ka Purwa town. Authorities are examining the situations under which the gun was released.