Army’s Siachen Sniffer Dogs Strike Yoga Poses with Handlers in Sub-Zero Chill on World’s Highest Battlefield | WATCH

In a heartwarming display of resilience and camaraderie, handlers and their four-legged companions from the Indian Army’s Siachen Sniffers celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga amid the extreme conditions of the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield.

Against a stunning backdrop of pristine snow, towering icy peaks, and sub-zero temperatures, soldiers and military working dogs participated in yoga sessions that underscored the values of focus, endurance, mental strength, and holistic well-being in one of the planet’s most inhospitable environments. The event was shared by the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army.

Photos from the celebration capture the unique spirit of the occasion: a handler in winter combat gear performing the Namaste (Anjali Mudra) pose beside a Labrador Retriever sitting upright on its hind legs, sporting protective goggles. Other images show both human and canine participants in poses resembling downward-facing dog on the snow, highlighting teamwork and adaptability even at high altitudes.

The “Siachen Sniffers” — elite military working dogs trained for detection and support roles in high-altitude operations — joined their handlers to demonstrate that yoga’s benefits extend beyond humans. In such a demanding setting, where troops face altitude sickness, extreme cold, and operational stresses, these activities promote physical fitness, mental clarity, and emotional balance.

Yoga has long been embraced by the military as a practical tool for enhancing soldier readiness, reducing stress, and building the inner strength required for guarding India’s frontiers.

The event not only honors International Yoga Day but also serves as a powerful reminder of the unwavering dedication of India’s defenders — both two-legged and four-legged — who maintain vigilance in silence and snow while nurturing their well-being.