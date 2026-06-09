Japan – Island States Ocean Summit Concludes Launch of the “OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE”

Island States Ocean Summit Concludes Launch of the “OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE”

A New Framework for Supporting Island States

TOKYO, June 8, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) –The Nippon Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, assembled the inaugural Island States Ocean Summit in Tokyo on 3– 4 June 2026.

At the Closing Session on 4 June, Yohei Sasakawa, Honorary Chair of The Nippon Foundation, revealed the Summit’s primary result: the launch of the OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE, a brand-new long-lasting structure created to support island states in resolving the growing obstacles dealing with the ocean while advancing sustainable advancement.

Closing Session speakers (from left ): Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission(IOC )of UNESCO; Ryo Nakamura, Ambassador, Assistant Minister, Director-General for Global Issues, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan; Yohei Sasakawa, Honorary Chair of The Nippon Foundation; and H.E. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau.

The Initiative develops on more than 3 years of The Nippon Foundation’s assistance for island countries and reacts to what Summit individuals referred to as a growing “polycrisis”– a mix of environment modification, sea-level increase, biodiversity loss, marine contamination, significantly extreme natural catastrophes, and a scarcity of clinical and policy know-how.

The OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE looks for to reinforce the capability of island states to safeguard and sustainably utilize their ocean resources while developing durable and sustainable ocean economies. The Initiative shows the Summit’s focus on moving beyond conversation and towards useful application, supported by science, collaborations, and long-lasting financial investment.

Constructed on a brand-new structure for global cooperation amongst island states, federal governments, global companies, and humanitarian partners, the Initiative intends to support island states on the cutting edge of environment and ocean difficulties while adding to international efforts to attain a sustainable ocean future.

Revealing the Initiative, Mr. Sasakawa specified:

“Through the conversations at this Summit, we have actually gotten a clearer understanding of the actions island mentions look for from the worldwide neighborhood. The Nippon Foundation will buy individuals, produce platforms for cooperation, and advance concrete efforts that produce development and effect. Together with all those collected here– throughout nations, sectors, and generations– we will equate this vision into action and guarantee that the advantages of our ocean are handed down to future generations.”

In action, H.E. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau and Summit Co-Chair, specified:

“We leave Tokyo with something concrete, and useful. Our company believe the platform being formed at this top is the precise system required to assist all Island States equate our strategies into genuine action.”

Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO and Summit Co-Chair, mentioned: “Island states are not beginning with no. The structures for Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management currently exist in lots of nations through nationwide ocean policies, marine spatial preparation and sustainable blue economy efforts. Our job now is to link, enhance and scale these efforts, developing a meaningful structure that increases effect and decreases fragmentation.”

The Summit combined roughly 300 individuals, including His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Heads of State, ministers and senior authorities from 35 nations, agents of United Nations companies, research study organizations, civil society companies, and ocean professionals.

Individuals talked about Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management approaches as a method to resolve climate-related ocean dangers, marine resource management, biodiversity preservation, and paths for stabilizing ocean preservation with sustainable financial advancement. The conversations culminated in the release of the Co-Chairs’ Summary on 4 June.

The OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE

The OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE is The Nippon Foundation’s brand-new action strategy to support island states through personnel advancement, clinical understanding, and global cooperation, with the objective of stabilizing ocean preservation and sustainable financial advancement with a vision to the centuries and centuries to come.

The Initiative is developed around 3 pillars.

Pillar 1: Strengthening Support for Island States through Human Resource Development

The Initiative will establish experts from island countries who can attend to today’s difficulties while preparing the next generation of leaders to form the future. It will likewise cultivate worldwide skill efficient in advancing ingenious ocean policies that show the voices of island states and assistance useful services. The Nippon Foundation’s human capability advancement programs have actually currently trained 2,032 fellows from 158 nations, developing an international network that supports ocean governance and policy application.

Pillar 2: Establishing OCEAN HUB

As a tradition of the Summit, The Nippon Foundation will develop OCEAN HUB, a Tokyo-based center that will act as both a centerpiece for the international network of professionals and a collaborating center for existing and future efforts. The Initiative will likewise promote ingenious tasks through a consortium of world-leading organizations, creating the most recent science and proof required to support ocean policy and decision-making. Together, these efforts will develop a center connecting professionals, science, and policy.

Pillar 3: Developing Innovative Projects with States and the United Nations for SOPM

The Nippon Foundation and the IOC of UNESCO will collectively establish a Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management Support Platform to help island states in executing Sustainable Ocean Planning and Management (SOPM). To support execution, The Nippon Foundation will offer seed financing and deal with the IOC to develop a devoted fund that motivates contributions from Member States and partners, assisting broaden and sustain the Platform gradually. The long-lasting goal is to change collaborations into jobs that drive development and provide quantifiable effect.

Looking Ahead

The OCEAN STATES INITIATIVE is created as a ten-year method. As an essential turning point, The Nippon Foundation means to assemble the Second Island States Ocean Summit in 2030– 2031, which will act as the mid-term evaluation of the Initiative and assist form its 2nd stage.

Top Outcomes and International Processes

The Summit’s Co-Chairs’ Summary notes that the collaborations, dedications, and understanding produced through the Summit will add to significant worldwide policy procedures, consisting of:

COP17 of the Convention on Biological Diversity

COP31 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

The BBNJ procedure

The 2027 Ocean Decade Conference

The Summit results are meant to reinforce the function of island states in forming the future of sustainable ocean management and environment durability.

The Co-chairs’ Summary can be downloaded from the URL listed below.

https://oceanexpert.org/document/38461

About The Nippon Foundation https://www.nippon-foundation.or.jp/

Together, for discomfort and hope. Together, for the future. Developed in 1962, The Nippon Foundation is Japan’s biggest humanitarian structure. The Foundation supports a broad variety of efforts, consisting of humanitarian help, impairment addition, kid well-being, catastrophe action, and ocean preservation.

Media Inquiry

Island States Ocean Summit Press Desk (within Kyodo PR)

E-MAIL: isos-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp

News release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260608.pdf

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