Heavy rain signals continue throughout Kerala as monsoon stays active

The recently refurbished KSRTC bus stand at Elamkulam stays water-logged following heavy monsoon rain that lashed Kochi city on Monday early morning.|Picture Credit: H. Vibhu The southwest monsoon stayed active in Kerala on Monday(June 8, 2026)and orange and yellow informs stay in force throughout the State, authorities stated. The India Meteorological Department(IMD)has actually provided an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, showing the possibility of separated really heavy rains of 11 cm to 20 cm. Editorial|Missed out on call: On India and the southwest monsoon A yellow alert has actually been provided for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. The alert suggests a probability of separated heavy rains of 6 cm to 11 cm. For Tuesday, IMD has actually released an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while a yellow alert has actually been sounded for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

The IMD has actually likewise encouraged anglers not to endeavor into the sea as squally weather condition, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is most likely to dominate along and off the Kerala coast.

For Monday, the IMD provided a three-hour orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram district, caution of separated moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of approximately 50 kmph.

A number of traveler locations throughout the State have actually been closed as a preventative measure in view of the projection of heavy rains.

Authorities have actually advised homeowners in landslide, mudslide and flash flood-prone locations to stay alert and relocate to more secure areas if recommended by authorities.

Individuals living along riverbanks and in downstream locations of dams have actually likewise been asked to work out care.

< img src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/todays-paper/63ivue/article71055077.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/TH02-Koshy-IMD-G4GG2GVFR.3.jpg.jpg" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/todays-paper/63ivue/article71055077.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/TH02-Koshy-IMD-G4GG2GVFR.3.jpg.jpg" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/todays-paper/63ivue/article71055077.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/TH02-Koshy-IMD-G4GG2GVFR.3.jpg.jpg" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">