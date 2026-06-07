Speeding dumper rams 4 bystanders in MP’s Shivpuri, 3 dead

Bhopal: Three men were killed and another suffered serious injuries after a speeding dumper truck allegedly rammed into four pedestrians in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Friday night, police said.The accident took place around 8.30 pm on the Karera-Bhitarwar road near Hajinagar village.The dumper truck, registered as MP 33 HA 3600 and coming from the Karera side, was allegedly being driven rashly at high speed before it lost control and ploughed into four men standing on the roadside.While three of them died on the spot, the fourth was critically injured.A complaint was lodged by Hajinagar resident Raghvendra Gurjar, an eyewitness who blamed the accident on the driver’s recklessness and negligence.The deceased were identified as Lotan Singh Gurjar of Hajinagar village and Ravi aka Ravindra Yadav and Keshav Kevat, both residents of Letra village in Datia district.The fourth victim, who couldn’t be identified till last reports, received critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital with the help of locals and the police.His condition was termed serious, officers said, adding that a police team reached the scene soon after receiving word of the accident and carried out an inspection.The dumper truck was impounded and legal action initiated against the driver. A case was registered by Karera police under BNS sections 125(A), 281 and 106(1).