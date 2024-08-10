Rockwell Time Sponsored the Fierce Fighting Championship Event in West Valley City, UT

A Utah company specializing in unique and durable large-face watches stepped up as the title sponsor of the Fierce Fighting Championship event, which was held at the Maverick Center on Aug. 3, 2024.

Rockwell Time has been proudly engineering and assembling unique timepieces since 2007. Designed to be distinctive and nearly indestructible, Rockwell watches can be an attractive option for athletes engaging in extreme sporting events, including motocross, surfing, skiing, and mixed martial arts. Rockwell is proud to support those who choose to embrace its tagline to “Live Unrivaled” by designing watches that fit this lifestyle and sponsoring events like the Fierce Fighting Championships (FFC) event on Aug. 3, 2024 at the Maverick Center in West Valley City, UT.

Extreme sports have been a part of Rockwell Time since its inception. Rockwell’s focus on form and function led to the development of one-of-a-kind large-face watches compatible with a wide variety of sports and activities. Recognizable for their large-face designs, the watches sport innovative inner movement, which allows them to remain accurate despite their size. The durable materials used in every Rockwell watch protect it, even in harsh conditions.

“When it comes to choosing the right watch, lifestyle is a huge factor for many people,” remarked Rich Eggett, founder of Rockwell Time. Many customers don’t want to pay much for a watch they can only wear on date night or to a wedding. Our timepieces are engineered and built to complement any lifestyle, whether that be a nine-to-five in the office, on the slopes, or at the gym. We offer something that will work regardless of your job or favorite hobbies.”

Fierce Fighting Championships stresses sportsmanship, nutrition, fitness, and self-defense through family-friendly fighting events. These professional fighters demonstrate the skill and excitement of mixed martial arts inside the ring and the need for more kindness and less bullying in the world. In addition to sponsoring the event, Rockwell proudly sponsors several of the fighters, including Dijon “The Tongan Titan” Fiefia, a former Salt Lake City police officer.

“We all need positive role models we can look up to,” remarked Eggett. “These MMA fighters show audiences the difference between participating in an exciting sport and destructive behavior. We are proud to support them in their efforts both in and out of the ring.”

Attendees at the event could visit Rockwell Time at their booth and learn more about their tough sports watches. In keeping with Rockwell’s support for military members and first responders, they also offered exclusive deals for these individuals.

To find out more about what makes Rockwell watches different from other timepieces or browse their collection, call 801-298-3016 or visit www.RockwellTime.com.

About Rockwell Time

Rockwell Time is a renowned action sports brand specializing in the design and production of unique, chic, high-quality watches. Available both offline and online at their official store, their products reflect the brand’s unique blend of style, spirit, and adventure.