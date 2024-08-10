Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases at Kowloon Hospital

Update on cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases at Kowloon Hospital *******************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

Regarding an earlier announcement on Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci (VRE) confirmed cases, the spokesperson for Kowloon Hospital gave the following update today (August 9):



Following a contact tracing investigation, one more patient, an 84-year-old male in the extended care ward, was identified as a carrier of VRE while not having signs of infection. The patient is now being treated in isolation and is in stable condition.



The hospital will continue the enhanced infection control measures and closely monitor the situation of the ward concerned. The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health for necessary follow-up.