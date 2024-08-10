Community Joins Celebration for New Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital Patient Tower

110,000-square-foot, four-story patient tower will house medical, surgical, and pediatric nursing units among many other Intermountain Health services

The northern Utah community recently joined Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital to celebrate the completion of the hospital’s new 110,000-square-foot, four-story patient tower, which will enhance care for the community.

The new Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital tower, located on the northeast corner of the campus, will house medical, surgical and pediatric nursing units, a behavioral health unit, intensive care unit, a transitional care unit, a cardiology unit, imaging services, an education center, and a new kitchen and cafe.

“This expansion ensures that we continue to meet the growing healthcare needs of our residents now and in the future,” said Brandon McBride, president and CEO of Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital. “The new patient tower represents our unwavering commitment to serving and supporting our ever-growing Cache Valley community.”

After a ribbon cutting ceremony, hundreds of community members toured the new patient tower. The community celebration included hospital tours, a teddy bear clinic, a resource fair, family-friendly activities, giveaways, and food trucks.

“The community celebration is our way of showing the Cache Valley that Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital is truly their partner when it comes to their health care,” said Jenn Avery, RN, chief nursing officer for Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital. “We want them to see for themselves the new, state-of-the-art, modernized space where they can come and know they are going to receive safe, high-quality care.”

The new patient rooms are designed to enhance patient mobility and safety with improved patient monitoring.

“The patient rooms are larger and more accommodating, providing a comfortable space for patients and their families,” said McBride. “We’re also excited that we have increased our behavioral health unit capacity by about 40 percent, allowing more patients and their families to stay close to home for treatment.”

The new cafe will offer a variety of healthy and delicious dining options with a larger dining space, ensuring a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere for patients, visitors, and caregivers.

“The new tower is just the beginning of the total redesign of the hospital,” said McBride. “The next step in the project is to demolish the existing towers, which were built in the late 1970s, and build a really beautiful main entrance that will make access and navigating the campus easier for our patients.”

Patients and services will move to the new tower in early September.

About Intermountain Health

