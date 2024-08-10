Chocolate Shipped Cookies Debuts Gift Guide for Summer Birthday Care Packages

Utah-based mail-order cookie company creates birthday gifting guide to help consumers send the perfect cookie gift packages to loved ones.

With summer birthdays in full swing, Chocolate Shipped Cookies has released a comprehensive gifting guide to help streamline the process of sending cookie gifts to honor loved ones’ special days.

“Birthdays are one of the biggest occasions for mail-order gifts, and our new guide helps customers choose the best options for sending cookie care packages,” said bakery owner, Matt Cutler.

The digital birthday cookie delivery guide highlights:

Different flavor options

Advantages of sending cookies over other edible gifts

Pros and cons of sending cookies from home vs. using a professional service

Criteria for finding the best cookie delivery service

Recommended quantities and cookie types

And more

In addition to covering birthday cookie delivery, the guide also offers tips for purchasing cookie gifts for Christmas, Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Fourth of July, corporate gifting, “sympathy,” “just because,” “condolences,” and more.

With 12 options to choose from, Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ two best-selling birthday cookies include milk chocolate chip and classic glazed sugar. The bakery can send cookies anywhere in the U.S., and they are known for cookies that taste oven-fresh straight from the package.

“Birthdays are the best excuse to spoil a loved one,” Cutler said. “While it’s easy to stress out about finding the perfect birthday gift, cookies provide a fun, novel, delicious, shareable surprise. And even if the giftee is one of those people who has everything, who doesn’t want more cookies?”

Chocolate Shipped Cookies traces its roots to Cutler’s mother’s cookie and bread bakery near Salt Lake City, Utah, which she started in 1980 to help support her family around the holidays. The homemade baked goods quickly gained popularity, blooming into what is now a family-owned cookie delivery business.

Chocolate Shipped Cookies sees a high demand for birthday cookie gift packages in a variety of flavors. Buyers can go with the chocolate chip or sugar cookie favorites or build their own assortments with individually wrapped cookies in flavors like snickerdoodle, brownie mint, oatmeal raisin walnut, double frosted peanut butter chip, lemon meltaway, and more.

To learn more about Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ birthday cookie options or look through their cookie gifting guide, visit www.ChocolateShippedCookies.com.

About Chocolate Shipped Cookies

Chocolate Shipped Cookies offers delicious cookies that are affordable. Their cookies are made with only the finest and freshest ingredients known to man and are baked fresh daily.