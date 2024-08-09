Renaissance Ranch Opens Women’s Sober Living Home in Idaho

After opening the Idaho-based Renaissance Refuge drug rehab for women, the Ranch is proud to announce a nearby sober living home to help women transition out of inpatient treatment.

The Renaissance Ranch addiction treatment center in Utah has been helping men overcome drug and alcohol addiction for more than 20 years. Last year, they opened the Renaissance Refuge near Burley, Idaho, to serve women’s addiction recovery needs. To help women transition from residential treatment to real life, they have now opened a sober living facility in Burley.

“We have an outstanding track record for helping men, and with the opening of Renaissance Refuge, we can extend our services to the unique needs of women,” said Preston Dixon, Renaissance Ranch C.O.O. “The sober living facility furthers that goal as a critical service for women in recovery.”

The Refuge’s residential treatment program provides a “cocoon” for women, separating them from negative influences and the stresses of day-to-day life so they can focus on recovery. But when women leave the high levels of structure and support found in residential treatment and transition back into life, they are at risk for falling into old patterns. The Refuge’s sober living facility for women provides a powerful bridge between residential treatment and the outside world. Residents live in the company of other women who are also committed to sobriety. They cheer each other on and hold each other accountable to their recovery goals.

After the Refuge’s 60-day women’s residential program in Idaho, women begin an eight-month journey at the sober living facility. They work, attend school, and socialize in the community. However, their home base is the Burley home, where they have access to counseling services, amenities for staying physically and mentally strong, and guidance from supportive staff members who can help them navigate the ups and downs of recovery.

“It’s a beautiful, upbeat place to live, and our staff is committed to helping women feel loved and valued while still holding them accountable,” said Dixon. “Women are able to connect deeply with fellow residents and develop friendships that they can lean on lifelong. They emerge better prepared than ever to reunite with loved ones and reach their goals for themselves.”

Both Renaissance Ranch for men and Renaissance Refuge for women offer Christian-based drug treatment through the highly successful 12-step Program. They address the source of the addiction through an intensive focus on mental health therapies that help people heal from the emotional and mental wounds and patterns that underlie their addictions. To learn more about the Refuge and its newly-opened sober living facility for women, visit www.renaissanceranch.net or call (208) 427-2770.

