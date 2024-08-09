Merck’s Aarogya health program positively impacts communities in Patalganga

Merck, a leading science and technology company, introduced Aarogya, a quality healthcare program designed to address pressing health issues in the Patalganga region of Raigad district.

Launched in July this year, the Aarogya program aims to improve the overall health outcomes for the community by offering comprehensive health screenings, diagnostic support, and increased health awareness.

Since its inception, the initiative has made a significant impact benefiting around 800 community members through health camps held in the villages of Borivali, Sai Nagari, Washivalli, Kaire, and Vadgaon in and around Patalganga.

Under this program, Merck conducted extensive screenings to identify and address primary health ailments in the region, providing essential diagnostic services for accurate detection and timely treatment. The company also raised awareness and educated the community on best health practices. Additionally, Aarogya established a unique referral system and follow-up care to ensure consistent and equitable access to healthcare. The initiative aims to assess current health conditions and disease trends in the region to develop a strategic roadmap for future health interventions.

Merck Life Science’s state-of-the art facility for providing lab materials and reagents to pharma and biopharma companies is located at Patalganga. The site came into operation in the middle of the pandemic and has worked with the community ever since 2020.

Aarogya is one of Merck India’s many initiatives to empower communities with good healthcare services. The company is deeply committed to social responsibility, positively impacting over 120,000 lives through initiatives in education, healthcare, relief, and employee engagement. The company offers scholarships, access to quality education, and healthcare services, and also donates essential medical equipment during crises. Driven by its core values, the company remains a key player in India’s science and technology landscape, continually driving innovation and enhancing lives.