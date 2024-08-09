Little Medical School Signs Master Franchisee For Ontario

Leading STEM-focused children’s supplemental education company, Little Medical School, has signed their master franchisee for Ontario and is now growing its franchise program throughout the province.

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario – Aug. 5, 2024 – PRLog — Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Little Medical School (LMS) is the pioneer and leading developer of hands-on interactive programs for children with a focus on healthcare. Their STEM.Org accredited curriculum is for children aged 1-14 and focuses on after-school programs, summer camps, preschool activities, birthday parties, badge classes, and more. LMS offers more than 400 hours of unique youth-appropriate programs. LMS uses real medical instruments and educational role-play to inspire the next generation of healthcare heroes.

“We were very impressed by the whole Little Medical School business, their holistic approach to children’s education and excellent master franchise opportunity,” remarked Cathy Vescio, Master Franchisee (Ontario) and President of Ontario Franchise Operations. “We identified a true gap in the market in Ontario, did extensive research and took the leap of faith to invest in the brand.”

Created by Dr. Mary Mason MD in 1998, LMS started to grow and launched its franchise program in 2015 and has since grown at a great pace, with operations now in 19 US states and internationally in 6 countries. It is a dynamic and fast-paced business, providing interactive and critical supplemental, STEM-focused education.

Vescio continued, “We are so excited to be working with LMS and are looking forward to not only running our own operations, but to also offering franchises to like-minded and qualified people, who share our passion for education and who can align with our vision for the brand in Ontario.”

InnoFran, specialists in franchise development and who are engaged by LMS Ontario to assist in their growth across Ontario, remarked, “Little Medical School is an exciting and well-run brand, already serving a few markets in Ontario and have an excellent range of programming that really does provide youth with critical, future-proof skills, as well as a fun and diverse learning environment. They have a fantastic operating model for their brand, representing an attractive avenue for franchising. We see them becoming major players across Ontario and beyond.”

“Our aim is to work with the very best franchise partners to operate franchise territories across Ontario,” added Vescio. We offer an attractive opportunity for our franchisees, including a low entry initial investment point, superb marketing programs, on-going support, and extensive training. We want to offer our programming in every town and city in Ontario if we can, and as we provide such comprehensive training, franchisees don’t need extensive experience.”

Little Medical School Ontario would like to talk to prospective franchisees that share the brand’s passion for educational excellence, are self-motivated, who may have some business and/or education experience (although not necessary), are goal-focused, financially capable, and importantly, have a passion for delivering the best educational experience for the children of Ontario.