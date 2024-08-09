Honoring Champions, Shaping Futures: GD Goenka University Announces ₹1 Crore Sports Scholarship

As the world celebrated the Paris 2024 Olympics, India’s athletes once again demonstrated their resilience, passion, and unwavering spirit. In recognition of these achievements and with the aim of nurturing future champions, GD Goenka University is proud to announce a ₹1 crore scholarship fund dedicated to supporting young Indian athletes.

This initiative reflects GD Goenka University’s commitment to empowering the next generation of sports talent, inspired by the remarkable performances of Indian athletes. Figures like Neeraj Chopra, the Indian men’s hockey team, Manu Bhaker, and others have become symbols of excellence and perseverance. Their stories of triumph remind us of the relentless pursuit of greatness that defines true champions. The scholarship fund aims to empower emerging athletes, providing them with the resources they need to chase their dreams and reach new heights in their respective sports.

“At GD Goenka University, we believe in the power of dreams and the strength of perseverance. Our athletes in Paris have shown the world what India is capable of, and we are committed to supporting the next generation of champions. With this ₹1 crore scholarship fund, we aim to empower young athletes to pursue their dreams and reach new heights, continuing the legacy of excellence demonstrated by our Olympians,” said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group.

GD Goenka University stands by its commitment to developing future champions. This scholarship is a testament to the university’s dedication to transforming dreams into reality, fueling ambition, and celebrating every step toward excellence. Together, let us celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, honor the achievements of our athletes, and continue to inspire the next generation to reach for the stars.