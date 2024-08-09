Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) Recognizes New Winners of the 2024 Immunization Champion Award

Industry: Non Profit & Charity 46 Immunization Advocates Receive National Recognition for Contributions to Vaccine Access
Rockville, MD (PRUnderground) August 8th, 2024 Forty-six immunization advocates across the country have been named Immunization Champion for their outstanding efforts to promote immunization in their state, city, or territory. This prestigious award, hosted by AIM and funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), acknowledges the outstanding efforts of individuals who go above and beyond ensuring vaccination access in their communities and increasing their community’s immunization rate coverage. The 2024 Immunization Champion Award winners (read their full profiles here), organized by jurisdiction, include: Immunization Champion award recipients are selected by their jurisdiction’s immunization program from a pool of health professionals, coalition members, community advocates, and other immunization leaders. Immunization programs across the U.S. and affiliated territories coordinated the nomination process and submitted their chosen awardee to AIM for final review. One winner is selected in participating states, cities, and territories. “The Immunization Champion awards celebrate community members who have a passion for keeping us all safe from vaccine-preventable diseases. AIM and its members proudly acknowledge the hard work and commitment to immunization that these 46 winners have repeatedly demonstrated,” said AIM Executive Director Claire Hannan.
About Association of Immunization Managers
The Association of Immunization Managers (AIM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association, is dedicated
Association of Immunization Managers
to establishing a nation free of vaccine-preventable disease. AIM members are the leaders of
state, local, and territorial immunization programs—directing the public health efforts designed to
keep children and adults vaccinated and protected against disease. Since 1999, AIM has
provided a national voice for immunization programs and a forum for program managers to learn
from each other, confront challenges, and achieve success. Since its inception, AIM has gathered
and shared information with its members on policy implementation, legislative issues,
programmatic successes, and more. For more information on AIM, please
visit www.immunizationmanagers.org.
entitled Vaccinating America, available now from the American Public Health Association Press.
Brent Ewig, AIM’s Chief Policy and Government Relations Officer, is a co-author.
The Association of Immunization Managers (AIM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association, is dedicated
Note: The inside story of the race to save lives and end a pandemic is featured in a new book