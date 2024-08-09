Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) Recognizes New Winners of the 2024 Immunization Champion Award

Industry: Non Profit & Charity

46 Immunization Advocates Receive National Recognition for Contributions to Vaccine Access

Rockville, MD (PRUnderground) August 8th, 2024

Forty-six immunization advocates across the country have been named Immunization Champion for their outstanding efforts to promote immunization in their state, city, or territory. This prestigious award, hosted by AIM and funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), acknowledges the outstanding efforts of individuals who go above and beyond ensuring vaccination access in their communities and increasing their community’s immunization rate coverage.

The 2024 Immunization Champion Award winners (read their full profiles here), organized by jurisdiction, include:

Alaska: Ashley Bethel – Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

American Samoa: Dottie Tuisamatatele – American Samoa Department of Education

Arizona: Angela Valdez-Huizar, MD – Phoenix Children’s Hospital Division of Primary, Complex, and Adolescent Medicine

California: Michelle Contreras, MA, CPT – Indian Health Council

Chicago: Dheeraj Mahajan, MD, MBA, MPH, FACP – Chicago International Medicine Practice and Research

Northern Mariana Islands: Heather Pangelinan, MS – Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation

Colorado: Hector Frisbie, MD – Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Champions for Vaccine Equity Program

Connecticut: Fred Santoro, MD, FAAP

Delaware: Tiffany Holmberg, LPN – Nemours Children’s Health, Pike Creek

The Federated States of Micronesia: Dorina Fred, MD – Chuuk State Health Services, Division of Public Health, Federated States of Micronesia

Georgia: Erica Paez, MD – Imagine Pediatrics, P.C.

Hawaii : Sandra Chang, PhD – Department of Tropical Medicine, Medical Microbiology & Pharmacology

Houston: Vanessa Moore, LVN – Legacy Community Health

Idaho: Karen Sharpnack – Idaho Immunization Coalition

Illinois: Zoe Zurawski, RN, BSN – Will County Health Department

Indiana: Connie Heflin – Super Shots

Iowa: Heather Vande Kieft, PharmD, RPh – Hy-Vee, Inc.

Kentucky: Amy Gootee, RN – Fairview Community Health

Louisiana: Catherine O’Neal, MD – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Maine: Margaret Akers, MSN, CNP – Northern Light/ Mercy

Massachusetts: Theresa Covell, RN, BSN – Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment

Michigan: Lisa Bade, PharmD – SpartanNash

Minnesota: Tara Goebel, RN, PHN, MSN, LSN – South Washington County Schools

Missouri: Kristin Brummel – Hy-Vee, Inc.

Nevada: Venessa Morfin, PharmD- Albertsons Pharmacies

New Hampshire: Deborah Milligan, CMA – Ammonoosuc Community Health Services

New Mexico: Daisy Maldonado, BA, MEc – Community Action Agency of Southern NM

New York City: Susan Bayh-Martino, RN, MBA, CIC – Northwell Health

North Carolina: Christoph Diasio, MD, FAAP – Sandhills Pediatrics

North Dakota: Joan Galbraith, BS – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center

Ohio: Jenna Everett, RN – OhioHealth Dublin Family Medicine School-Based Health Clinic

Oklahoma: Christy Stewart, APRN, CNP – Estrellitas Pediatrics

Oregon: Sallie Dean, NCMA – Aviva Health

Pennsylvania: Jenni Black, MS, PMP – Union Community Care

Philadelphia: Patricia Hewson, CRNP – A.D.R.O.P Unity Clinic

Puerto Rico: Hector Villanueva, MD –HealthproMed

Rhode Island: Henrietta White- Holder, MA – Higher Ground International Rukiya Center

San Antonio: Hala El Maraghy, MD – Full Care Pediatrics

South Carolina: Marvella Ford, PhD – Medical University of South Carolina, Hollings Cancer Center

South Dakota: Sara Hicks, PharmD – Lewis Drug Stores

Tennessee: Theodore Lyons II, PharmD – Shot Rx

Vermont: Heather Skeels – Bi-State Primary Care Association

Virgin Islands: Janney Ferrol-Hawley, RN, BSN, MSN – Department of Health Virgin Islands

Virginia: Carolyn Moneymaker, MD, FAAP – Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Washington: Jazel Bautista, RPh – Acts Pharmacy and Healthcare Services

Wisconsin: Zoua Yang, PharmD – Wausau Family Pharmacy

Immunization Champion award recipients are selected by their jurisdiction’s immunization program from a pool of health professionals, coalition members, community advocates, and other immunization leaders. Immunization programs across the U.S. and affiliated territories coordinated the nomination process and submitted their chosen awardee to AIM for final review. One winner is selected in participating states, cities, and territories.

“The Immunization Champion awards celebrate community members who have a passion for keeping us all safe from vaccine-preventable diseases. AIM and its members proudly acknowledge the hard work and commitment to immunization that these 46 winners have repeatedly demonstrated,” said AIM Executive Director Claire Hannan.

About Association of Immunization Managers

The Association of Immunization Managers (AIM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association, is dedicated

to establishing a nation free of vaccine-preventable disease. AIM members are the leaders of

state, local, and territorial immunization programs—directing the public health efforts designed to

keep children and adults vaccinated and protected against disease. Since 1999, AIM has

provided a national voice for immunization programs and a forum for program managers to learn

from each other, confront challenges, and achieve success. Since its inception, AIM has gathered

and shared information with its members on policy implementation, legislative issues,

programmatic successes, and more. For more information on AIM, please

visit www.immunizationmanagers.org.

