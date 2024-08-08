Invisalign Special Northridge Now Offered by Lavo Dental

Northridge, California – Lavo Dental, a leading dental practice in Northridge, California, is delighted to announce a special offer on Invisalign, the revolutionary clear aligner system that has transformed the way people achieve straighter, healthier smiles. The practice, led by the esteemed Dr. Arian Noveir, is now providing Invisalign treatments at a reduced price of $3,456, down from the original cost of $5,100. This exclusive offer also includes a complimentary teeth whitening treatment, ensuring patients can enjoy a more radiant and confident smile.

Invisalign has gained popularity among patients seeking a discreet and comfortable alternative to traditional metal braces. The system utilizes a series of custom-made, clear plastic aligners that gradually shift teeth into their desired positions. Lavo Dental’s team of experienced professionals has undergone extensive training in Invisalign treatment, enabling them to create personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs and goals.

“We are thrilled to offer this special Invisalign promotion to our patients in Northridge and the surrounding areas,” said Dr. Arian Noveir, the spokesperson for Lavo Dental. “Invisalign has proven to be an effective and convenient solution for those looking to improve their smiles without the hassle and discomfort often associated with metal braces. By making this treatment more accessible and affordable, we hope to help more individuals achieve the smile they’ve always dreamed of.”

Invisalign Aligners: A Clear Advantage

Invisalign aligners have several advantages over traditional metal braces and other clear aligner systems. Made from a proprietary SmartTrack® material, Invisalign aligners are virtually invisible when worn, allowing patients to undergo treatment without drawing unwanted attention to their smiles. The smooth, plastic material is also more comfortable than metal brackets and wires, reducing the risk of irritation to the cheeks, lips, and gums.

Invisalign: Effective and Convenient

In addition to its aesthetic benefits, Invisalign has proven to be more effective than other clear aligner systems in treating a wide range of orthodontic issues, including crowding, gaps, and misaligned bites. The aligners are removable, allowing patients to eat, brush, and floss with ease, maintaining optimal oral hygiene throughout the treatment process. This convenience factor has made Invisalign a popular choice among busy professionals and individuals with active lifestyles.

Invisalign: Boosting Confidence and Self-Esteem

One of the most significant advantages of Invisalign is its ability to improve patients’ confidence and self-esteem. Many individuals who are self-conscious about their smiles often feel hesitant to pursue orthodontic treatment due to the noticeable appearance of metal braces. With Invisalign’s clear aligners, patients can undergo treatment without compromising their appearance, allowing them to smile, speak, and interact with others confidently.

Invisalign Special Northridge Lavo: Expertise and Affordability

Lavo Dental’s commitment to providing exceptional dental care extends beyond the Invisalign special offer. The practice features state-of-the-art technology and a team of skilled professionals who are dedicated to creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for patients of all ages. By offering the Invisalign Special Northridge promotion, Lavo Dental aims to make this transformative treatment more accessible to the community, helping individuals achieve healthier, more beautiful smiles without breaking the bank.

For more information about the Invisalign Special Northridge offer or to schedule a consultation, please contact Dr. Arian Noveir at (818) 918-5717 or visit the Lavo Dental website at https://lavodental.com/.

About Lavo Dental

Lavo Dental is a premier dental practice located in Northridge, California, offering a comprehensive range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics. Led by Dr. Arian Noveir, the practice is committed to providing exceptional, patient-centered care in a warm and friendly environment. With a focus on advanced technology and ongoing education, Lavo Dental stays at the forefront of the dental industry to ensure patients receive the highest quality care possible.

