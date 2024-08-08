Girl Power USA Gifts 100 Soft Toys to the Western Visayas Medical Center in Memory of Jobelle Ponta-oy

Fulfilling Jobelle’s wish posthumously, Girl Power USA donated teddy bears to the children in the Cancer Ward of Western Visayas Medical Center as a symbol of hope and to keep alive the happy spirit of our Cancer Amputee Warrior.

Girl Power USA is pleased to announce its recent contribution to the Cancer Center at Western Visayas Medical Center, Philippines. In honor and memory of Jobelle Ponta-oy, our cancer amputee warrior who bravely fought a battle with cancer for years before resting in October 2023, the organization gifted 100 custom teddy bears to the Cancer Center in celebration of their 10th anniversary on 4th July, 2024.

Jobelle was a light at Girl Power USA and she introduced this initiative to give fellow cancer warriors something to hold on to as they battle through their treatments. Jobelle’s mother had the honor of handing out the teddy bears to the children in the ward. She said, “Thank you Girl Power USA for your effort in facilitating the initiative to make Jobelle’s wish come true. We appreciate all your efforts and love for our daughter.”

The Western Visayas Center was grateful for the gifts as a symbol of hope and happiness. They shared their enthusiasm for staying connected with Girl Power USA and finding ways to continue supporting children with cancer through different means.

Girl Power USA is committed to accessible and quality healthcare for all. Jobelle’s memory continues to inspire acts of kindness and hope within the organization. Frankie Picasso, Girl Power USA’s Executive Director said, “Jobelle left an indelible imprint on the hearts and minds of everyone she met. She was our sunshine, the embodiment of joy and she will ever be remembered as a brave young woman, a Cancer Amputee Warrior who lived life on her own terms.”

About Girl Power USA

Girl Power USA is creating an impact by transforming the lives of individuals and communities through resources and opportunities to be socially and economically independent, with an acute focus on underserved communities in Africa and Asia.

Our approach at Girl Power USA is focused on bringing sustainable change. We are empowering our beneficiaries to change their own lives and their communities. As opposed to a one-time charity, we are creating long-term change by imparting skills, knowledge, and the resources required to access opportunities.