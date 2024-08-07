Panovolo 1.7.0 Released with the Fill Sky Feature

PanoVolo, a leader in drone panorama image stitching software, has announced the release of version 1.7.0, available for both Windows and macOS users.

Fill Sky: The new “Fill Sky” feature automatically fills the hole in the zenith, typically left by most drones in their 360-degree panoramas, using interpolated image data. This feature enables the production of fully spherical panoramas without any visible gaps, eliminating the need for image editing in third-party software.

Support for Hand-Held Gimbaled Cameras: Version 1.7.0 introduces support for hand-held cameras, such as the “Osmo Pocket.” This update fully supports stitching panoramas produced by these cameras, including reading and utilizing the gimbal position metadata saved in the images.

Localization Support: The PanoVolo user interface is now available in French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Ukrainian, with plans to add more languages in the future.

Full list of changes in this release:

The Fill sky option fills the gap in zenith when panoramas are fully spherical (360×180 deg)

The Fill sky is also available in the batch mode

Read gimbal metadata from Osmo Pocket cameras and apply them in panorama stitching

More robust determination of the maximum texture size that the GPU supports

Detect if the gimbal metadata saved by the drone is wrong or unreliable and warn the user

If gimbal metadata is unusable, fall back to the image feature-based stitching algorithm

Added the ability to stitch panoramas from clusters of disconnected images, with added warning to the user

Added the information when the .pan (panorama settings file) is found and applied to the panorama

Fixed status not showing correctly at the end of batch processing

Localized UI into French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Ukrainian

For more information and to explore these new features, please visit the PanoVolo website.

About PanoVolo

PanoVolo is committed to advancing drone panorama imaging with innovative software solutions. This update is available as a free upgrade for all existing users on macOS and Windows.