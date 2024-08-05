Winning Team Sputnik Brain of Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ 2022 Represents India at the ‘Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People’ Digital Olympic Community for Paris 2024

Samsung Electronics, a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Smartphone Partner, hosted an event with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on July 31 in Paris to launch and promote a new digital community for people including the Olympic and Paralympic Games fans called “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People.”

The event was held at SPOT24, a multi-use exhibition space in Paris dedicated to Paris 2024, and was attended by IOC President Thomas Bach, MD of the IOC’s Television & Marketing Services Anne-Sophie Voumard, Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons, President and Head of Global Marketing Office at Samsung Electronics YH Lee, President of Samsung Electronics Europe Office Il-kyung Sung and Luc Abalo, a former gold-medal-winning French handball player and accomplished visual artist and participant in the Olympian Artists programme led by the Olympic Museum for Paris 2024.

A former Team Korea volleyball player, Yeon Koung Kim, Team GB Skateboarder Andy Macdonald, Australian Para-athlete Madison de Rozario and UK contents creator and The Rapping Science Teacher, Matt Green are going to take part in this project as global ambassadors and will actively share content for Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People via social media.

The “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” project was developed by Samsung and the IOC to help Olympic and Paralympic fans around the world experience and engage with the Olympic Movement. The programme is especially focused on younger generations, with the new community designed around the goal of helping youth participants “solve, move and create in the spirit of the Olympic values.”

“Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” introduces three new community-oriented initiatives. Solve Challenge integrates sport and Olympism with Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow programme, a youth-focused social contribution programme that empowers young people to design innovative solutions using sport and tech to address key social challenges aligned with the priorities of the IOC’s Olympism365. Move Challenge encourages fans of the Games around the globe to get up and walk more using Samsung’s smart mobile phone. Create Challenge lets participants get creative in an innovative digital artists’ community through Samsung’s smart device and S pen.

At the launch event, 10 teams that excelled in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow programme were announced as “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” ambassadors. Throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, the ambassadors will showcase the solutions they’ve created to address social challenges and work to engage Olympic fans around the world. They will also collaborate with the IOC Young Leader — as well as diverse initiatives fostered by the IOC — to address solutions including the promotion of sustainable development.

During the “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” event, the ambassadors shared their Solve for Tomorrow projects designed to address real-world problems. A variety of innovative solutions were presented, ranging from help for people to overcome visual disabilities to new ways to promote worker safety.

“Samsung India is proud of the achievements of Shankar of Team Sputnik Brain, the winners of Solve for Tomorrow, 2022, and wishes him growth and success. We see tremendous potential in his solution to alleviate stress and improve healthcare substantially. We are also proud of the ‘Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People’ programme that provided the youth with an opportunity to participate in and experience the Olympics values.” said SP Chun, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“Samsung Solve for Tomorrow provides an incredible opportunity for youth to effect positive change though innovative solutions,” said Shankar Srinivasan, from Team Sputnik Brain that represented India as a global ambassador for the ‘Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People’ campaign. Shankar, who developed a non-invasive wearable device that aims to reduce stress, addresses the global need for chemical-free stress relief solutions, wants to improve mental healthcare in the future. “I am overwhelmed and feel honoured to represent my country India at such a prestigious global platform where I presented my innovation and vision to help build a brighter future for our planet”, he added.

“I am impressed by the opportunities that Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has given to hundreds of thousands of young people to develop as future leaders,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “They will be our innovators of tomorrow, and I look forward to seeing them tackle various challenges facing our world. We’re pleased to join with our Worldwide Partner Samsung to continue to work together to identify and support talented young people at the intersection of sport and technology through the “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” initiative.”

For more information about “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People”, please visit https://olympics.com/togetherfortomorrow

