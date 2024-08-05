The PICO-MTU4: AAEON Develop the World’s Smallest Intel Core Ultra-Powered Board

Premier embedded computing provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), has announced the release of the PICO-MTU4, the smallest single-board computer to host the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor platform.

On the ultra-small 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor, the PICO-MTU4 leverages the disaggregated die design, hybrid CPU core architecture, and integrated VPU of the Intel® Core™ Ultra series for a multi-thread performance increase of up to 24%, with a 50% reduction in SoC power consumption.

The board is available in SKUs featuring both Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 and 5 Processors, all with a TDP of 15W, maxing out at a total of 12 cores (2 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and a further 2 Low Power E-cores) and 14 threads of processing power.

Equipped with LPDDR5x, two LAN ports (2.5GbE and 1GbE), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a variety of serial interfaces for industrial protocols like dual COM for RS-232/422/485, a 4-bit GPIO, and SMBus, AAEON have indicated the board will target the advanced industrial robotics market, with SCADA, MES, and system monitoring devices singled out as particularly suitable uses.

Expansion comes in the form of SATA, an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe 4.0 [x4]), and an M.2 2230 E-Key (PCIe 4.0 [x1]). This not only grants adequate storage, but also Wi-Fi 6 support and other wireless communication options for edge solutions such as roadside units, the suitability of which is evident with the board’s default temperature tolerance range of -20°C ~ 70°C.

For detailed specifications, please visit the PICO-MTU4 product page on the AAEON website.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.