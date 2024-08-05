OML and Artists Lead the Charge for Change: From Hunger Relief to Wildlife Conservation

Only Much Louder, a market-leading, full-service creative and entertainment business network, has partnered with their artists to amplify awareness for causes close to their hearts. Through support to various nonprofits, Only Much Louder and its artists have come together in a shared commitment to create meaningful change. The contribution underscores Only Much Louder’s dedication towards making a tangible difference in diverse areas such as hunger relief, wildlife conservation, animal welfare and trans people’s rehabilitation.

Speaking about the initiative, Gunjan Arya, CEO of Only Much Louder said, “At OML, we recognize that artists possess a unique ability to not only spotlight but also humanize real issues and catalyze meaningful change through their creative expression. We are collaborating with OML artists and partnering with impactful social organizations, to create lasting, meaningful change that’s driven by our shared dedication to making a difference in the world. By aligning our resources with their passions, we’re amplifying their voices and contributing to meaningful change.”

Chef Thomas Zacharias joins hands with Khaana Chahiye Foundation, an Impact organization, that works towards achieving SDG-2 ‘Zero Hunger’ in Mumbai. A registered non-profit at the forefront of the fight against hunger, Khaana Chahiye leads a grassroots citizen movement committed to positive change. With Only Much Louder’s support, two community kitchens have continued their operations, one in Ulhasnagar run by a transgender collective and another in Kurla led by a women’s self-help group. These kitchens have been instrumental in providing meals to underprivileged families, daily wage workers, and marginalized communities. Chef Thomas Zacharias, Chef & Founder of The Locavore, said, “Together, we’re working towards the vital mission of ensuring no one in Mumbai goes to bed hungry. It’s truly inspiring to see the community come together to make such a significant difference.”

Comedian and producer Zakir Khan firmly stands with The Chhanv Foundation, an NGO dedicated to rehabilitating acid attack survivors. Through their Sheroes Hangout cafés in Agra, Lucknow, and Noida, the foundation offers not just employment but also hope and renewed purpose to survivors. Zakir Khan, said, “The Chhanv Foundation is committed to empowering acid attack survivors by addressing their comprehensive needs, including medical treatment; education for both survivors and their children; and facilitating employment opportunities. Only Much Louder has helped me support acid attack survivors and to make a difference.”

Artists Anshula Kapoor, Raunaq Rajani, and Sahil Shah are driving force behind YODA’s mission to help stray animals through rescue and rehabilitation, and help indies find their forever homes. Anshula Kapoor said, “As an artist, embodying the ethos of YODA — compassion backed with action — means using my creative platform to make a tangible difference in the rehabilitation of injured and neglected stray animals and providing them with a safe abode.”

Stand-up comedian and digital creator Sahil Shah, said, “YODA’s consolidated approach to helping stray animals resonates deeply with me. Partnering with Only Much Louder to support YODA’s mission is a cause I’m passionately committed to. I’m eager to lend my support in any way possible to help make a positive impact in the lives of indies.”

Stand-up comedian and digital creator, Raunaq Rajani, said, “As an artist, I am dedicated to amplifying the voices of the voiceless. With Only Much Louder, I lend my support to YODA, which was started with a vision to help abandoned and stray animals throughout the country and provide homes for them.”

Actor and creator Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju has chosen to support TWEET Foundation’s Garima Greh initiative, which will utilize the donated funds to provide essential hormones to 25 transmen. This guarantees their health and well-being for six months, while also offering them access to counseling, education, skill development, and employment opportunities. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, said, “Supporting TWEET Foundation’s Garima Greh is an honor. Trans people often face rejection and violence at the hands of their natal family first and foremost, leading to a massive disparity in education, healthcare and opportunity. Therefore, providing not just a home, but a sanctuary and holistic support for trans people becomes imperative. I believe in the transformative power of compassion and community, and it is only through this that we’re able to heal as individuals and contribute to society at large. I’m humbled to support a cause this transformative.”

Shaheen Bhatt has selected Wildlife SOS, an organization that protects and conserves India’s natural heritage and biodiversity. The donated funds will go towards the organization’s efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating abused or injured elephants in need. Writer and mental health activist, Shaheen Bhatt, said, “Wildlife SOS stands as a beacon for lasting change, dedicated to protecting and conserving India’s rich wildlife and biodiversity. Together, we’re paving the way for a brighter future for elephants and championing the cause of wildlife conservation.”

Actor and fitness enthusiast Bani J has chosen to support the Indian Cancer Society, an NGO that focuses on cancer awareness, early detection, diagnosis and treatment funding, post-treatment support, and rehabilitation of those belonging to underprivileged communities, in both urban and rural areas. Bani J said, “I have quite a bit of family history with cancer of all kinds, none pleasant. I know how it can bring support and people together but how it also eats you from the inside out. It’s never, ever easy. This is just a small drop in the ocean along with OML, to extend financial support for people who can’t afford treatment in the hopes of early diagnosis and to hopefully ease some of the stress cancer brings.”

Only Much Louder recognizes that art and philanthropy are deeply interconnected. The artist-first company believes in working closely with talent on matters beyond commercial endeavors to drive causes they are passionate about.

Tusharr Kumar, COO Of Only Much Louder said, “Art and artists have always been a conduit for social change. Our artists feel passionately about each of these causes and we feel privileged to come together with them to amplify the impact for each of these organizations and communities.”

Previously in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Only Much Louder and YouTube had collaborated to launch “One Nation,” an 11.5-hour live streaming show featuring original content created during the lockdown. This initiative aimed to entertain, uplift spirits, and encourage mutual support during challenging times. Within just two days, over 120 creators participated, making it the longest charity-focused livestream on YouTube.