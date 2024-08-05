HOBA Tech Welcomes Innorendering as Certified Gold Partner

HOBA Tech, a leader in business transformation solutions, is thrilled to announce that Innorendering, a renowned consulting firm based in Mexico, has joined the Certified HOBA Partner program as a Gold Partner.

LONDON – Aug. 3, 2024 – PRLog — HOBA Tech, a leader in business transformation solutions, is thrilled to announce that Innorendering, a renowned consulting firm based in Mexico, has joined the Certified HOBA Partner program as a Gold Partner. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in HOBA Tech’s mission to revolutionize business transformation globally.

Innorendering, under the expert leadership of founding partners Rubén Alberto Bravo Piñán, Jorge A. Uriega, and Marco A. Virueta, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership. The firm is well-known for its innovative approaches and successful track record in delivering comprehensive consulting services across Latin and North America.

About Innorendering

Innorendering has established itself as a powerhouse in the consulting industry, providing tailored solutions that drive measurable results. The firm’s founders, Rubén Alberto Bravo Piñán, Jorge A. Uriega, and Marco A. Virueta, each bring a unique set of skills and a deep understanding of the business landscape, positioning Innorendering as a leader in the market.

Rubén Alberto Bravo Piñán has a distinguished career with extensive experience in strategic consulting, driving transformation initiatives that have consistently delivered high-impact outcomes.

Jorge A. Uriega is renowned for his expertise in operational excellence and innovation, enabling businesses to streamline processes and achieve sustainable growth.

Marco A. Virueta excels in leadership development and organizational change, helping companies navigate complex transformations with ease.

Strengthening Global Ties

With Innorendering’s strong presence in Mexico and significant ties throughout Latin and North America, this partnership enhances HOBA Tech’s ability to deliver localized and culturally attuned business transformation solutions. This expansion aligns with HOBA Tech’s commitment to providing world-class support and resources to its global partner network.

Innovative Solutions for the Future

This announcement follows HOBA Tech’s recent seed funding round and the imminent release of HOBA Pro, our cutting-edge AI-driven business transformation software. HOBA Pro is designed to reverse the 70% failure rate in business transformations, enabling faster, more efficient change than ever before. This powerful tool is set to revolutionize the industry, providing invaluable support to students, partners, and the business transformation sector at large.

HOBA Tech and Innorendering: A Partnership for Success

“We are excited to welcome Innorendering to the HOBA Partner program as a Gold Partner,” said Heath Gascoigne, CEO of HOBA Tech. “Their expertise and strategic presence in Latin and North America are invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact. Together, we will drive successful transformations and help businesses achieve their full potential.”

For more information about HOBA Tech and our partner program, please visit HOBA Tech Partner Program (https://hoba.tech/ partner-program/ ).

About HOBA Tech

HOBA Tech is a leading provider of business transformation solutions, dedicated to helping organisations navigate complex changes and achieve lasting success. Our innovative tools, including the soon-to-be-released HOBA Pro, empower businesses to transform efficiently and effectively.

Contact:

HOBA Tech Communications Team

Email: partners@hoba.tech

Website: https://hoba.tech/