Hong Kong – Interns broaden global perspective

Interns broaden global perspective **********************************



The United Nations (UN) Volunteers – Hong Kong Universities Volunteer Internship Programme funds local undergraduates to undertake six-month placements in UN agencies, with around 130 students having taken part to date.



News.gov.hk spoke to a volunteer who joined the programme last year, the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Agency for Volunteer Service to find out how the programme helps enhance career prospects and supports youth development.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature/ today (August 4) in text and video format.

