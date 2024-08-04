Hong Kong – CE takes part in Sport For All Day 2024 to encourage public to exercise (with photos/video)

CE takes part in Sport For All Day 2024 to encourage public to exercise (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



To promote the message of regular exercising for health, the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, today (August 4) attended the Sport For All Day (SFAD) 2024 held by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) at the Tung Cheong Street Sports Centre, Tai Po, and showed support for the national team and Hong Kong athletes participating in the Paris Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, wishing them success in the upcoming events.



The theme of this year’s event is “Parent-child Exercise for Fun and Fitness”. The LCSD organised parent-child fitness exercises at designated venues to encourage parents to take part in activities with their kids to build up their physical fitness and foster relationships among family members.



Accompanying Mr Lee to attend the event were the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung; the Acting Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Miss Winnie Chui; the Chairman of the Community Sports Committee (CSC), Professor Patrick Yung; the Vice Chairman of the CSC, Mr Eric Fok; the District Officer (Tai Po), Ms Eunice Chan; karate athlete Tang Yu-hin; and fencing athlete Kaylin Hsieh.



During the event, guests watched a parent-child fitness exercise, e-racing for kids, electronic virtual dodge games, a new sport Kabaddi participation activity, an electronic virtual sports of virtual cross-harbour swimming, and parent-child 3-on-3 basketball. They also paid a visit to the booth of the Festival of Sport organised by the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) to promote the Olympics sports.



At the same time, to echo the Sport For All Day, 17 Principal Officials also joined the recreation and sports activities held at sports centres in various districts, including the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing; the Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong; the Deputy Secretary for Justice, Mr Cheung Kwok-kwan; the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Erick Tsang Kwok-wai; the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau; the Secretary for Health, Professor Lo Chung-mau; the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn; the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin; the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong; the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak; the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun; the Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph Chan; the Acting Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Liu Chun-san; the Acting Secretary for Housing, Mr Victor Tai; and the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong.



Moreover, the LCSD has set up an SFAD activity booth at the “Sport for All Fun Day” of Festival of Sports, which was held by the SF&OC at the Free Space of Kwun Tong Town Centre on August 3 and today, aiming to further enhance public interest in sporting activities. Furthermore, over 10 organisations held free recreation and sports programmes for the public to join in their venues, or open up their facilities for free use today in order to echo the event.



The LCSD has been organising the SFAD in August every year. On the event day, most of the LCSD’s fee-charging facilities are available for free use by members of the public, and various free recreation and sports programmes are offered for public participation at designated venues under the LCSD across the 18 districts. Today, a live webcast of sports demonstrations was also arranged via the event’s dedicated website and the “LCSD Plusss” Facebook page. Members of the public can revisit the videos on the website at www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/sfad .



The Sport For All Day 2024 is co-organised by the SF&OC; the Department of Health; the Sports Medicine Team of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; the Sports Medicine and Health Science Alumni Association of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; the Physical Fitness Association of Hong Kong, China; and the Sports Association for the Physically Disabled of Hong Kong, China.