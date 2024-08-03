Monica Ageno Releases New Fantasy Romance

In a realm divided by the strength of magic, society is stratified into the Fate Blessed, the Fate Gifted, and the Forgotten. Sought By Fate follows the story of Storm, the formidable First Commander of the army, whose life is marked by control and precision. An ordered existence, unchallenged until the arrival of Feylin. An interference of the Fates that he neither wanted nor desired.

Feylin lives a precarious life among those with formidable powers while concealing her dangerous abilities. What starts as admiration for Storm soon morphs into a fiery animosity as Feylin grapples with her emotions and the perilous forces conspiring against her. As she fights to protect her secrets and her life, she and Storm are drawn into a tumultuous dance of power, passion, and peril.

Fans of A Court of Thorns and Roses, The Name of the Wind, and The Priory of the Orange Tree will find themselves enthralled by this captivating tale of forbidden magic and heart-pounding suspense.

Book Details:

Sought By Fate

Author: Monica Ageno

Publisher: Kingdom Books

Publication Date: August 1, 2024

ISBN: 9780645413359

Genre: Fantasy Romance

About the Author:

Monica Ageno is an acclaimed author of fantasy romance, known for her intricate world-building and compelling characters. Her storytelling weaves together magic and romance, creating unforgettable journeys for her readers.

She hides her magic to survive, but in Storms world of order and power, she becomes the chaos that could destroy everything he knows.

