Madhav Agasti, Designer of Mogambo’s Iconic Costume, Unveils New Groom Collection at FDCI’s Wedding Weekend

Esteemed bespoke tailor Madhav Agasti, renowned for his iconic costume designs and sartorial mastery, is poised to reveal his latest groom collection at FDCI’s Wedding Weekend. This highly anticipated event will be held on the 3rd and 4th of August at the prestigious Taj Palace in New Delhi. As a highlight in the fashion calendar, the event offers a platform for stylists and designers to showcase their creative prowess and connect with their audience on a personal level. Since 1975, Madhav has been serving distinguished gentlemen through his store, Madhav Agasti, located in Bandra.

Madhav Agasti has long been a trailblazer in the fashion industry, celebrated for his innovative designs and flawless craftsmanship. His illustrious career includes creating the iconic ‘Mogambo’ costume for the classic film *Mr. India*, as well as designing for cinematic masterpieces such as *Andaz Apna Apna*, *Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge*, *Ghulam*, *Agneepath*, *Aashiqui*, and *Hera Pheri*. His exceptional talent and dedication have made a significant impact in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, with over 350 films to his credit. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Agasti ensures each costume not only fits the character but also enhances the narrative.

In addition to his contributions to the film industry, Madhav Agasti is a favoured designer among political figures, earning acclaim from leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Nitish Kumar, Rajnath Singh, Pranab Mukherjee, and Ram Nath Kovind. His ability to blend rich aesthetics with understated fabrics has set him apart in the world of high fashion.

At FDCI’s Wedding Weekend, Madhav Agasti will showcase a collection that epitomises sophistication, elegance, and modernity, specifically designed for the discerning groom. This collection will reflect his design philosophy of harmoniously merging cultural heritage with contemporary trends.

The event at Taj Palace promises to be a grand occasion, bringing together the elite of the fashion world. Attendees can look forward to a spectacular presentation that highlights Agasti’s unmatched creativity and commitment to excellence.

At Madhav Agasti, each piece is crafted with great care, ensuring a flawless fit and exceptional quality. The focus is on creating timeless garments that exude elegance and confidence. By combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design, Madhav Agasti delivers a truly unique and refined bespoke experience.