Sharad Tyagi Joins Cornitos as HR Head, Bringing 17 Years of FMCG Expertise

Cornitos, India’s leading snack brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Sharad Tyagi as the new HR Head. His professional journey has seen him excel in various HR roles across leading national and multinational FMCG companies like DS Group. He has also been honoured with the People Excellence Award for his outstanding achievements in people management in his career. His extensive experience includes pivotal roles in the HR sector across industries, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the HR landscape.

In his new role as Head of Human Resources at Cornitos, Sharad will be responsible for shaping and executing HR strategies that align with the company’s vision and goals. Holding an MBA in HR and a professional soft skill trainer, his focus will be on fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment, enhancing employee engagement and development, and driving organizational effectiveness. He will lead initiatives to attract, retain, and develop top talent, ensuring that Cornitos continues to thrive as a people-first organization.

Upon his appointment, Sharad Tyagi expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am proud to be a part of Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd, an organization that values its people as its greatest asset. Our team’s dedication to creating a positive work environment has been instrumental in driving business results. I am proud of what we have achieved and look forward to continuing to innovate and grow.”