NEC to deliver communications, facility control, and data collection systems for Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit in Indonesia

NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has received an order to build a communications system and a Facility Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition System (Facility SCADA System) for the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) North-South Line Extension Project Phase 2 from Larsen & Toubro Limited, a major India-based construction company and a specialized subcontractor of the main contractor Sojitz Corporation, a leading Japan-based trading company. This project is being supported by the Japanese government through a development assistance loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Indonesia’s Capital Territory of Jakarta faces serious traffic congestion and air pollution as a result of rapid motorization. Improving the capacity of public transportation is now an urgent issue, and in recent years, progress has been made in the development of an urban high-speed railroad system.

The second phase of the Jakarta Urban Mass Rapid Transit North-South Line Extension Project will extend the 16-km line (Lebak Bulus Grab Station – Bundaran HI Station) opened in the first phase further north by approximately 6 km (between Bundaran HI Station and Kota Station), for a total length of approximately 22 km. The line will carry passengers between Lebak Bulus Grab Station to Kota Station in approximately 45 minutes and is scheduled to be fully operational in 2030.

As with Phase 1, which was completed in March 2019, NEC will build the communications system, as well as a facility control and data collection system for the extension. The communications system will feature a telecommunications ring for a backbone transmission network system, a public address system, and more. The Facility SCADA System will monitor and control devices and processes that are necessary for railroad operations, as well as systems for collecting data.

“By utilizing advanced digital technologies and actively working to develop transportation infrastructure, NEC will continue contributing to new developments in Indonesia and enhancing conveniences for passengers,” said Misako Ebisawa, General Manager, Global Transport Integration Department, NEC Corporation. “We will remain committed to enhancing our capabilities in order to provide safe, secure, and efficient transportation infrastructure to communities around the world.”

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

About PT. NEC Indonesia

NEC first established its Jakarta Representative Office in 1968. Through the years, PT. NEC Indonesia recognized the importance of instituting telecommunications infrastructure for the country and has introduced several NEC technologies and solutions. This has resulted in PT. NEC Indonesia achieving the market leader position of being a total solutions provider for the Indonesian telecommunications industry.

Today, with its headquarters in Jakarta, and 20 other offices located in various parts of Indonesia, PT. NEC Indonesia continues to play a significant role in providing total telecommunications and IT business solutions to its customers in the government and enterprise businesses. For more information, please visit http://id.nec.com/.



