Aranyakaa Farms Achieves up to 75% Increase in Farmland Value Over Three Years, Outpacing Bangalore’s Real Estate Market

Aranyakaa Farms leading in managed farmland, has reported a remarkable appreciation with an increase of up to 75% in farmland value across nine projects in just three years. This significant achievement highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable development, innovative agricultural practices, and creating safe, supportive spaces for families and communities. It solidifies their reputation and reinforces their leadership in the managed farmland sector.

Bangalore has now become one of the world’s second most congested cities and lack of access to nature and water crisis is becoming one of the major problems. Aranyakaa addresses these problems by offering a peaceful escape from urban stress while also helping conserve natural resources like land, water, and air and also creating lucrative investment opportunities in the managed farmland sector. Since 2020 demand for farmland has surged, leading to a 20-30% increase in land prices around Bangalore. This impressive appreciation has boosted investor confidence and attracted new opportunities.

However, Aranyaka Farms has significantly outperformed the market growth rate, thanks to its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. The company’s dedicated team of over 75 professionals, including PhDs in Agriculture and veterans with up to 50 years of experience, has consistently outperformed market returns. Aranyakaa Farms specializes in transforming barren land into productive, fertile farmland, while prioritizing safety and security with 24-hour CCTV surveillance, picket-fenced boundaries, and gated access.

In addition to employing smart farming practices, Aranyakaa Farms is deeply community-focused, and promotes sustainable practices such as afforestation, water conservation, and biodiversity enhancement. These initiatives have not only increased land values upto 75% across projects in just three years but also contributed to creating job opportunities, building a resilient and supportive community.

Each of the 9 projects completed in the past 3 years has substantially contributed to the appreciation in the land value. Vrindavan, Mayurvan, Tapovan and Shivalik are some of the most successful projects by Aranyakaa Farms. Each of these projects has shown an increase in land price. Vrindavan project which costed around INR 60 lakh per acre is now INR 1.3 crore per acre, whereas Tapovan Project that was initially INR 95 lakh per acre is now INR 1.75 Crore per acre and, Mayurvan and Shivalik which were launched at INR 82 lakh and INR 45 lakh per acre and are now INR 1.3 crore and INR 1.3 crore per acre respectively.

“I booked a farm in Vrindavan in 2021 for 60 lakhs but was initially unsure about my investment, given the lack of development in the vicinity. However, within just three months, the farm started taking shape and a vibrant community began to form. The transformation was remarkable. Due to career advancement, I had to move out of the country and decided to sell the farm. To my delight, I sold it for an unbelievable amount of 1.3 crores. Truely elated”, Says Padam Metha, Founder- Consark.ai, a happy customer at Aranyakaa Farms.

