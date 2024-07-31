Revaa and REearth Life Foundation Distribute Reusable Sanitary Pads via Haryana Auto Rickshaws

Revaa, a leading name in the D2C brands in providing feminine hygiene products is dedicated to transforming menstrual health and hygiene awareness, has proudly announced its latest initiative to make reusable sanitary pads accessible to women across Gurgaon via Auto Rickshaws. This has been executed through partnering with the REearth Life Foundation and Haryana Auto Association.

This groundbreaking Auto Drive Campaign is enacted to ensure that women have access to sustainable menstrual products across the city, no matter where they are in the city. The extensive and well-established network of auto-rickshaws will be beneficial for Revaa in achieving its aim to reach a larger number of women and make a significant impact on menstrual hygiene and sustainability. A key driver of this initiative is the utmost need to reduce the waste across the city as disposable sanitary pads constitute a significant proportion of the waste, which harms the environment further leading to environmental pollution and waste management challenges. Thus, Revaa aims to tackle this concern by encouraging women to use reusable sanitary pads and support a cleaner, greener Gurgaon.

Mahipal Singh, Founder and CEO of Revaa, has stated, “This partnership is a crucial step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and environmental sustainability. We are addressing both accessibility to menstrual products and awareness, as well as uniting together to reduce the environmental impact of single-use sanitary products.”

REearth Life is a non-profit organization working on activities related to environmental issues, child and women safety, distribution of sanitary pads, blood donation, support to RWA’s, tree plantation, cleaning drives, medical camps, road safety, saving girl child, children education. The core team is a group of focused and committed individuals who want to make a difference in society while working in their busy corporate lives. The Foundation is committed to promoting environmental sustainability and green practices across all sectors. It aspires to establish a sustainable future for all by promoting education, advocacy, and innovative projects and contributes its expertise and outreach capacities to this Auto Drive Campaign.

Besides, the Haryana Auto Association represents more than 10,000 auto rickshaw drivers and operators in Gurgaon. The association works to enhance its members’ livelihoods through advocacy, training programs, and engagement with the community. By emphasizing driver welfare, safety, and social responsibility, the Haryana Auto Association contributes significantly to improving urban mobility and assisting local communities.

With the shared goal to improve menstrual hygiene management and promote sustainable practices among women in the city, Revaa along with REearth Life Foundation and Haryana Auto Association are seeking to ensure that women have easy access to sustainable menstrual products while significantly reducing environmental waste caused by disposable pads. The future prospects of this partnership are to extend the same to have such drives in buses, police booths, and other public areas that serve the purpose of accessibility.