Dice Dungeons Announces 80s Adventures: a 1980s inspired 5e D&D Supplement

Dice Dungeons, creators Mutated Monsters for 5e, are set to captivate Kickstarter again this summer with their new D&D 5th edition supplement, “80s Adventures.” This thrilling supplement carries players on a nostalgic journey through the 1980s, blending classic D&D elements with the decade’s hallmark pop culture.

The book promises a vibrant array of nostalgic content, including twelve unique 80s inspired subclasses, tons of magical items reminiscent of the era’s most beloved toys and gadgets, and five immersive adventure modules that evoke the spirit of 80s blockbuster films. The book also contains 80s music-inspired spells, locations to drop into your games, monsters, lairs, and more.

The Artists

Brendan Lancaster is an award-winning artist and illustrator bringing ground breaking to the world of fantasy art. From the first time he came across a poster for Batman in the late 80s, he became hooked on drawing and illustration. Like many children growing up, his schoolwork and notebooks were littered with doodles of castles, wizards, and evil knights. It appears he never grew out of that interest. Today, Brendan works both traditionally and digitally, and is a staunch defender of human-made art.

Inside The Book

“80s Adventures” is made with a ”fun first” approach. The first part of the book is filled with content specifically geared towards players, allowing them making powerful and themed 80’s-inspired characters. Inside players will find awesome new subclasses for every 5e class, like the “Way of the Crane” Monk and “Path of the Dance” Barbarian. The second half of the book is designed for game masters, providing them with resources to build an awesome campaign. These resources include fleshed out, iconic locations to create 1980s style worlds in a fantasy or modern setting, quest prompts based on these locations, monsters inspired by your favorite 80s monster flicks, fantastic monster lairs, spells, and more.

Through crowdfunding, Dice Dungeons aims to expand the book’s content with additional content and exciting stretch goals that will make this book an unforgettable

Never Before Seen 5E Content:

Inspiration and Origin: Nostalgia Brought to Life

80s Adventures began with a single session designer and project director Jarrett Butler’s 6e home game, when he was running his players through an adventure inspired by the classic summer camp movies of the ’80s. Young wizards banded together to save their beloved camp from financial collapse. This session’s bones became the foundation for “Camp Spellbrook,” one of the adventure modules accompanying this book. From this the idea for 80s Adventures was sparked.

Every element in this book draws inspiration from the ’80s: merging the vibrant aesthetics of bright colors and big hair with the low technology and high magic world of Dungeons & Dragons. For instance, the “Arcade”, one of the iconic locations in the book, has been transformed from a collection of electronic machines, to a fantastical place powered by wood, gears, and gnomish ingenuity.

You’ll fall in love with the musical spells, cinematically familiar familiars, and radical subclasses which will let you and your players create memorable, fantastic characters and adventures in your DnD game.

The Kickstarter

Scheduled to launch on July 30, 2024, and run through August 30, 2024, the campaign will feature Kickstarter exclusives like the 80s Adventures custom dice, fanny pack of holding, and printable 3d miniatures, as well as an extensive line-up of stretch goals, promising to make this one of Dice Dungeons’ biggest releases.

With 15 successful Kickstarters under their belt, Dice Dungeons has a strong reputation of delivering high quality, exciting, and on-time projects to their backers, so backers can pledge with confidence knowing this project will be fulfilled.

About Dice Dungeons

Located in Baltimore, MD, Dice Dungeons was founded in 2017 by John Bettridge and Jarrett Butler, as a way to channel their creativity into fun and inclusive content and exciting RPG gear. Since their first successful Kickstarter “Character Coins in 2019” Dice Dungeons has continued to bring exciting creations to the TTRPG community. From their Quest Decks to Arsenal Character Dice, they continue to invent and develop new products for all their fans, with a focus on fun and inclusivity. This upcoming Kickstarter marks their 15th campaign and 6th year on Kickstarter, and is expected to be their most expansive yet. Follow Dice Dungeons on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more updates.