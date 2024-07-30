Project Parivartan: AkzoNobel’s Initiative Impacting 2,000+ Children Annually in Punjab, Celebrates 5 Years of Transformative Education

AkzoNobel, a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints, celebrated five years of Project Parivartan – its flagship education initiative – in the Mohali district of Punjab by gifting a new dose of joy to nearly 800 children and faculty of two Government High Schools at Mauli Baidwan and Saneta in the district.

Over the course of summer vacations, 10 employees from AkzoNobel’s Mohali plant and Dulux’s skilled painters volunteered their time and talent to create eight inspiring wall murals with nearly 700 liters of Dulux paints.

As Rajiv Rajgopal, Chairman and Managing Director of Akzo Nobel India, elaborates, “As AkzoNobel Cares, it’s been our privilege to play a role in painting a more vibrant and empowered future for young students of Mohali. We are proud that Project Parivartan is not only enabling academic enrichment but going beyond to unlock holistic development and access to quality healthcare for the children and their families. Prioritizing empowerment and collaboration for growth in association with the Department of School Education, we are proud to celebrate five years of this initiative by leveraging the transformative power of paint to revitalize learning environment and inspire young ones yet again.”

The vivid murals, designed to reflect of the limitless potential of children, are now a daily dose of motivation for the young ones as they come together to paint the future.

Sharing the reaction of children and staff, Shubhwant Kaur, School Head of the Saneta Government High School said, “The children were thrilled to return to school post the summer break and see their school lit up with such colourful inspirational murals. It is so delightful to see these vibrant colours welcoming us every day now.”

Adding to this Sanjeev Kumar, School Head of the Mauli Baidwan Government High School said, “The impact of this transformation goes beyond the four walls of the school as well. This renovation has contributed greatly to enhancing the local community’s perception of the school.”

Introduced in the Mohali district of Punjab in 2019 in partnership with the Department of School Education (Government of Punjab), AkzoNobel’s Project Parivartan benefits nearly 2,000 children annually across five government high schools in the villages of Mattaur, Mauli Baidwan, Saneta, Balongi and Phase-V of the Mohali district.

With an integrated approach, Project Parivartan, supports students with supplementary education and provides life-skills trainings on topics such as mental wellness, child sexual abuse awareness and career counselling. Additionally, Akzo Nobel India has supported with infrastructure upgrades including provision of science laboratory and donated 2,000 liters of Dulux paint towards renovation of schools.

Children and their families are also linked to AkzoNobel’s Aarogya Sakha tele-medicine community healthcare initiative that ensures free-of-cost consultation with specialized doctors. During COVID-19, the company distributed digital tablets with educational content to ensure that children to continue learning uninterrupted.